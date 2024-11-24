NFL Week 12 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for Sunday's games as kickoffs approach

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 12

It's Week 12 of the NFL season, and several teams are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.

The 49ers enter Sunday short-handed, with quarterback Brock Purdy (right shoulder) and defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) both ruled out for San Francisco's big matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Also, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is inactive for Philadelphia's showdown with the Rams.

Some notable players active include running back D'Andre Swift (Bears) and wide receivers Mike Evans (Buccaneers), Malik Nabers (Giants) and Keenan Allen (Bears).

Keep it locked here for the full list of Week 12 inactives and latest injury updates in our live blog below.

Updating Live
(23)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys inactives: Diggs, Martin inactive

CeeDee Lamb was listed with back and foot injuries, but was not given a game designation. 

G Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder) was doubtful and is out. WR Brandin Cooks (knee), CB Trevon Diggs (groin/knee) and DE Marshawn Kneeland (knee) were all questionable. Diggs is inactive.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts inactives

The Colts had a short injury report. DE Tyquan Lewis (elbow) was questionable and OT Bernhard Raimann (knee) was ruled out.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Giants inactives

WR Malik Nabers (groin) was questionable and is active. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers inactives: Evans making his return

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) was questionable and will make his return this week. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers inactives: Thielen is back, Brooks making debut

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Adam Thielen (hamstring), RB Jonathon Brooks (knee) and K Eddie Pineiro (left knee) were among the many players listed as questionable. The team will not only have Thielen back, but Brooks is active and will make his NFL debut. 

Here's a look at Carolina's inactives:

  • WR Jalen Coker
  • S Jammie Robinson
  • CB Shemar Bartholomew
  • OLB Thomas Incoom
  • OLB DJ Johnson
  • OL Jarrett Kingston
  • DT Jaden Crumedy
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs inactives: Pacheco's return will wait

RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle) was expected to return for the Chiefs, but the coaches and trainers made the decision to hold him back, with an upcoming short week. He is healthy enough to play, but is officially out. DE Charles Omenihu (knee) is also out.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots inactives: Gonzalez active

The Patriots were another team with a lengthy injury report. CB Christian Gonzalez (hip) was not on the injury report until Friday, when he was a limited participant. He is cleared to go. 

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), S Marte Mapu (neck) and DE Keion White (knee) were among those questionable. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders inactives: Lattimore remains out

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) has not practiced since joining the Commanders and he is out this week. K Austin Seibert (right hip) was among those listed as questionable and is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Titans inactives: Spears inactive

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and running rack Tyjae Spears were both out ahead of Sunday.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans inactives: Fisher out

DT Denico Autry (knee/oblique) was questionable. DT Foley Fatukasi (foot) and OT Blake Fisher (concussion) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears inactives: Swift good to go

RB D'Andre Swift is on the injury report with a groin injury and was questionable. OT Ryan Bates (concussion) and SAF Elijah Hicks (ankle) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions inactives: Arnold inactive

CB Terrion Arnold (groin) and CB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral) were the two players listed as questionable. Arnold is inactive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins inactives: Armstead in

OT Terron Armstead (knee) was questionable after not practicing all week. G Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee) was also questionable and was limited Friday. Both are active. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings inactives

OLB Gabriel Murphy (knee) and TE Nick Muse (hand) were the only two players ruled as questionable and are both active, while TE Josh Oliver (wrist/ankle) is out. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys will be without two guards

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jonathon Brooks to make season debut

Panthers coach Dave Canales confirmed that the second rounder is expected to make his NFL debut today against the Chiefs. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jonah Williams eyeing return

Williams will likely play today for Seahawks vs. Cardinals.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots defense expected to have two key pieces

The Patriots are expected to have Christian Barmore and Christian Gonzalez out there today for the divisional matchup.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Terron Armstead is a game-time decision

The Dolphins offensive tackle played last week, but it will once again be a late call on whether he will play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks tight end Noah Fant is questionable and the team has not made a call yet on if he will play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mike Evans expected to return

Evans, who has missed time with a hamstring injury, is expected to play today with no restrictions.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Trent Williams expected to play

The 49ers will make the final decision after pre-game warmups. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Three key players expected to play Sunday

Kevin Steimle
November 24, 2024, 12:07 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 7:07 am EST

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    2:21

    NFL Week 12 Preview: Broncos at Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    NFL Week 12 Preview: Titans at Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    NFL Week 12 Preview: Chiefs at Panthers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    NFL Week 12 Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    3:23

    Giants Turn To Tommy DeVito Sunday vs. Tampa Bay

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Malik Nabers Questionable, Mike Evans To Return Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    Bo Nix, Broncos Look To Keep Rolling, Visit Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Ailing 49ers To Start Brandon Allen At Green Bay

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    NFL News & Notes: Giants Grant Daniel Jones' Request To Be Released

  • Image thumbnail
    3:36

    NFL News & Notes: Ailing 49ers Without Brock Purdy On Sunday Against Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:05

    NFL News & Notes: How 49ers Can Beat Packers With Injury Issues

  • Image thumbnail
    2:48

    NFL News & Notes: Aftermath Of Daniel Jones' Release

  • Image thumbnail
    9:31

    Breaking News: Giants Release QB Daniel Jones

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    This Just In: Brock Purdy (Right Shoulder) Underwent An MRI

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Jonathon Brooks Set To Make Season debut vs. Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Week 12 FFT Panic Meter: Isiah Pacheco

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Week 12 FFT Panic Meter: Devonta Smith

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Week 12 FFT Panic Meter: Mark Andrews

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Week 12 FFT Panic Meter: What to expect from Deebo Samuel

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    This Just In: NFL Flexes Broncos-Chargers To Thursday Night Football

See All NFL Videos