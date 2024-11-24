NFL Week 12 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for Sunday's games as kickoffs approach

It's Week 12 of the NFL season, and several teams are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.

The 49ers enter Sunday short-handed, with quarterback Brock Purdy (right shoulder) and defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) both ruled out for San Francisco's big matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Also, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is inactive for Philadelphia's showdown with the Rams.

Some notable players active include running back D'Andre Swift (Bears) and wide receivers Mike Evans (Buccaneers), Malik Nabers (Giants) and Keenan Allen (Bears).

Keep it locked here for the full list of Week 12 inactives and latest injury updates in our live blog below.