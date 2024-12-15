NFL Week 15 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for early window games

It's Week 15 of the NFL season, teams are battling for playoff spots and most leagues have begun their Fantasy playoffs. With a lot on the line for Fantasy football owners, who's in and who's out will be crucial.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, beginning a tough stretch of games, will be without wide receiver George Pickens against the Philadelphia Eagles.

also, we will see a first-time starter in at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, when Jake Haener takes the field in place of an injured Derek Carr. In other quarterback news, Tommy DeVito is expected to start in place of Drew Lock, who is dealing with heel and left elbow injuries. Desmond Ridder may be up for the Las Vegas Raiders, as Aidan O'Connell (knee) didn't practice this week.

Players to keep an eye on as the 1 p.m. slate approaches are Browns tight end David Njoku (hamstring), Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (calf), Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (back/hip) and New York Jets running back Breece Hall.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.