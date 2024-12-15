NFL Week 15 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for early window games

Cade Stover underwent appendectomy surgery
Texans tight end Cade Stover had emergency appendectomy surgery and is downgraded to out.
It's Week 15 of the NFL season, teams are battling for playoff spots and most leagues have begun their Fantasy playoffs. With a lot on the line for Fantasy football owners, who's in and who's out will be crucial.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, beginning a tough stretch of games, will be without wide receiver George Pickens against the Philadelphia Eagles.
also, we will see a first-time starter in at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, when Jake Haener takes the field in place of an injured Derek Carr. In other quarterback news, Tommy DeVito is expected to start in place of Drew Lock, who is dealing with heel and left elbow injuries. Desmond Ridder may be up for the Las Vegas Raiders, as Aidan O'Connell (knee) didn't practice this week.
Players to keep an eye on as the 1 p.m. slate approaches are Browns tight end David Njoku (hamstring), Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (calf), Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (back/hip) and New York Jets running back Breece Hall.
Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.
Tight end Cade Stover was added to the injury report with an illness.
The Browns tight end didn't work out all week, but the team is still giving him a chance to test the waters during pre-game workouts.
The Chargers are hoping Ladd McConkey can join the offense today and will monitor him during pregame workouts before making the final call.
Jets running back Breece hall was listed as questionable with a foot injury, but he is expected to be good to go.
The Bucs running back, who is dealing with back and hip injuries) is expected to be out there against the Chargers. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (foot) is also expected to play.