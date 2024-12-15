NFL Week 15 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for late-window games

It's Week 15 of the NFL season, teams are battling for playoff spots and most leagues have begun their Fantasy playoffs. With a lot on the line for Fantasy football owners, who's in and who's out will be crucial.

We saw several notable injuries during the early window of games, as Patrick Mahomes, Alvin Kamara, Zach Ertz and more left their teams' games and did not return. Mahomes dealt with an ankle injury late in the Chiefs' win over the Browns, while Kamara suffered a groin injury in the Saints' loss to the Ertz-less Commanders after the tight end left with a concussion.

Meanwhile, Browns running back Nick Chubb, who worked his way back from last year's devastating knee injury, unfortunately suffered a broken foot in the same game where Mahomes went down.

As for the late-window games, the Pittsburgh Steelers, beginning a tough stretch, are without wide receiver George Pickens against the Philadelphia Eagles. Plus, the Chargers offense have wide receiver Ladd McConkey, running back Bucky Irving is good to go for the Bucs and Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is active.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.