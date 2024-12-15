NFL Week 15 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for late-window games

Mahomes injury update
Some good news courtesy of Andy Reid here. The Chiefs play next Saturday against the Texans, so Mahomes has a short week to get himself healthy.
It's Week 15 of the NFL season, teams are battling for playoff spots and most leagues have begun their Fantasy playoffs. With a lot on the line for Fantasy football owners, who's in and who's out will be crucial.
We saw several notable injuries during the early window of games, as Patrick Mahomes, Alvin Kamara, Zach Ertz and more left their teams' games and did not return. Mahomes dealt with an ankle injury late in the Chiefs' win over the Browns, while Kamara suffered a groin injury in the Saints' loss to the Ertz-less Commanders after the tight end left with a concussion.
Meanwhile, Browns running back Nick Chubb, who worked his way back from last year's devastating knee injury, unfortunately suffered a broken foot in the same game where Mahomes went down.
As for the late-window games, the Pittsburgh Steelers, beginning a tough stretch, are without wide receiver George Pickens against the Philadelphia Eagles. Plus, the Chargers offense have wide receiver Ladd McConkey, running back Bucky Irving is good to go for the Bucs and Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is active.
Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.
Brutal injury news here. Chubb, who worked his way back from last year's devastating knee injury, has now suffered a broken foot, according to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. It seems likely that we'll never see one of the best running backs in recent memory recover his peak form after this pair of injuries.
Chiefs quarterback was initially deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury but did not return. His legs got tangled up on a hit as he was releasing the ball and he was limping significantly after the play. Carson Wentz relieved him at QB.
The Saints running back has a groin injury and was initially deemed questionable to return but sat out the remainder of the game and was replaced in the backfield by Kendre Miller.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks shaken up after a fourth down attempt. Carson Wentz has replaced Mahomes with around five minutes remaining in the game. No. 15 is on the Chiefs' sideline.
Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose went down with a scary injury when he was hit by Texans defender Calen Bullock. DuBose was stretchered off and is in stable condition, the team reports. He is ruled out and is headed to a local hospital to be further evaluated.
Browns running back Nick Chubb, who missed some time at the beginning of the season, is dealing with another injury. He is ruled out with a knee injury.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara is headed to the locker room with an undisclosed injury.
WR Josh Downs (shoulder) is active. He was listed as questionable.
The Chargers offense will have wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who was questionable with knee and shoulder injuries. QB Justin Herbert (ankle, thigh) didn't get a game designation so he is also good to go.
S Antoine Winfield Jr was ruled out ahead of Sunday. RB Bucky Irving (back/hip) was questionable and is active.
CB Riley Moss (knee) was ruled out ahead of Sunday and was the only player with a game designation.
The Steelers offense will be without WR George Pickens (hamstring) for the battle of Philadelphia.
The Eagles had a short injury report this week. Only one player, WR Britain Covey (neck), had a game designation and he was ruled out.
The Lions are another team with a short injury report this week. LB Trevor Nowaske was ruled out with a concussion and was the only player with a game designation. Detroit has taken many hits regarding injuries this year, with many on IR, so a short injury report is good news as they battle one of their toughest opponents yet in the Buffalo Bills.
DL Naquan Jones (shoulder) and P Roy Lopez (ankle) were Arizona's two players listed as questionable.
WR Javon Baker (concussion), DT Jaquelin Ray (foot) and OT Caedan Wallace (ankle) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday. CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) was questionable and is active.
Unlike their opponents, the Bills had a lengthy injury report. The good news for Buffalo is rookie receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) didn't have a game designation and will be an option for Josh Allen. S Damar Hamlin (back/ribs) and TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) were both questionable. Hamlin is out, Kincaid is in.
Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers appears to be kicked by his own teammate and was limping towards the sideline.
The Commanders offense won't have tight end Zach Ertz as an option for at least the remainder of today's game. Ertz has been ruled out with a concussion.
The Giants starter is ruled out with a concussion, leaving Tim Boyle to lead the offense the rest of the way against the Ravens. Drew Lock, who is dealing with a heel injury, is the emergency third quarterback.
As the second half of Giants vs. Ravens approaches, Tim Boyle and Drew lock are both throwing, but it doesn't appear that Tommy DeVito is on the sideline. DeVito was being evaluated for a concussion ahead of the second half. Boyle came in for DeVito, who started today in place of Lock, who is dealing with a heel injury. Lock is the team's emergency third quarterback.
The Browns defensive end is back in, after suffering a left eye injury.
Giants quarterback Tim Boyle is taking over for the remainder of the half. Tommy DeVito is being evaluated for a concussion.
Defensive end Sam Hubbard has a right knee injury and is out.
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is questionable to return with an eye injury. He was visibly in pain on the field, taking his helmet off and being treated by the medical staff.
Jalen Hurts has a bandage on his apparent broken finger on his left hand. The Eagles face the Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return with a knee injury.