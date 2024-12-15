NFL Week 15 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for late-window games

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 15

It's Week 15 of the NFL season, teams are battling for playoff spots and most leagues have begun their Fantasy playoffs. With a lot on the line for Fantasy football owners, who's in and who's out will be crucial.

We saw several notable injuries during the early window of games, as Patrick Mahomes, Alvin Kamara, Zach Ertz and more left their teams' games and did not return. Mahomes dealt with an ankle injury late in the Chiefs' win over the Browns, while Kamara suffered a groin injury in the Saints' loss to the Ertz-less Commanders after the tight end left with a concussion. 

Meanwhile, Browns running back Nick Chubb, who worked his way back from last year's devastating knee injury, unfortunately suffered a broken foot in the same game where Mahomes went down.

As for the late-window games, the Pittsburgh Steelers, beginning a tough stretch, are without wide receiver George Pickens against the Philadelphia Eagles. Plus, the Chargers offense have wide receiver Ladd McConkey, running back Bucky Irving is good to go for the Bucs and Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is active. 

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.

Updating Live
(61)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mahomes injury update

Some good news courtesy of Andy Reid here. The Chiefs play next Saturday against the Texans, so Mahomes has a short week to get himself healthy.

Jared Dubin
December 15, 2024, 9:43 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:43 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Another injury for Nick Chubb

Brutal injury news here. Chubb, who worked his way back from last year's devastating knee injury, has now suffered a broken foot, according to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. It seems likely that we'll never see one of the best running backs in recent memory recover his peak form after this pair of injuries.

Jared Dubin
December 15, 2024, 9:33 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:33 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Patrick Mahomes leaves with ankle injury

Chiefs quarterback was initially deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury but did not return. His legs got tangled up on a hit as he was releasing the ball and he was limping significantly after the play. Carson Wentz relieved him at QB.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Alvin Kamara leaves with injury

The Saints running back has a groin injury and was initially deemed questionable to return but sat out the remainder of the game and was replaced in the backfield by Kendre Miller.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Patrick Mahomes limping, replaced by Carson Wentz

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks shaken up after a fourth down attempt. Carson Wentz has replaced Mahomes with around five minutes remaining in the game. No. 15 is on the Chiefs' sideline.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Grant DuBose in stable condition, headed to hospital

Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose went down with a scary injury when he was hit by Texans defender Calen Bullock. DuBose was stretchered off and is in stable condition, the team reports. He is ruled out and is headed to a local hospital to be further evaluated. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Nick Chubb ruled out

Browns running back Nick Chubb, who missed some time at the beginning of the season, is dealing with another injury. He is ruled out with a knee injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Alvin Kamara headed to locker room

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is headed to the locker room with an undisclosed injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts inactives: Josh Downs active

WR Josh Downs (shoulder) is active. He was listed as questionable.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers inactives: Ladd McConkey active

The Chargers offense will have wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who was questionable with knee and shoulder injuries. QB Justin Herbert (ankle, thigh) didn't get a game designation so he is also good to go.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers inactives: Bucky Irving good to go

S Antoine Winfield Jr was ruled out ahead of Sunday. RB Bucky Irving (back/hip) was questionable and is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos inactives

CB Riley Moss (knee) was ruled out ahead of Sunday and was the only player with a game designation. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers inactives: George Pickens out

The Steelers offense will be without WR George Pickens (hamstring) for the battle of Philadelphia.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles inactives

The Eagles had a short injury report this week. Only one player, WR Britain Covey (neck), had a game designation and he was ruled out.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions inactives

The Lions are another team with a short injury report this week. LB Trevor Nowaske was ruled out with a concussion and was the only player with a game designation. Detroit has taken many hits regarding injuries this year, with many on IR, so a short injury report is good news as they battle one of their toughest opponents yet in the Buffalo Bills.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals inactives

DL Naquan Jones (shoulder) and P Roy Lopez (ankle) were Arizona's two players listed as questionable.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots inactives

WR Javon Baker (concussion), DT Jaquelin Ray (foot) and OT Caedan Wallace (ankle) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday. CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) was questionable and is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills inactives: Dalton Kincaid active

Unlike their opponents, the Bills had a lengthy injury report. The good news for Buffalo is rookie receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) didn't have a game designation and will be an option for Josh Allen. S Damar Hamlin (back/ribs) and TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) were both questionable. Hamlin is out, Kincaid is in.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Malik Nabers limping

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers appears to be kicked by his own teammate and was limping towards the sideline.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans DT Foley Fatukasi downgraded to out

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chamarri Conner ruled out with concussion

 
Pinned
Link copied

Zach Ertz ruled out

The Commanders offense won't have tight end Zach Ertz as an option for at least the remainder of today's game. Ertz has been ruled out with a concussion.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tommy DeVito ruled out, Tim Boyle in

The Giants starter is ruled out with a concussion, leaving Tim Boyle to lead the offense the rest of the way against the Ravens. Drew Lock, who is dealing with a heel injury, is the emergency third quarterback.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Giants QB update: Boyle and Lock throwing

As the second half of Giants vs. Ravens approaches, Tim Boyle and Drew lock are both throwing, but it doesn't appear that Tommy DeVito is on the sideline. DeVito was being evaluated for a concussion ahead of the second half. Boyle came in for DeVito, who started today in place of Lock, who is dealing with a heel injury. Lock is the team's emergency third quarterback.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Myles Garrett update: DE returns to play

The Browns defensive end is back in, after suffering a left eye injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tim Boyle in for Tommy DeVito

Giants quarterback Tim Boyle is taking over for the remainder of the half. Tommy DeVito is being evaluated for a concussion.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Sam Hubbard ruled out

Defensive end Sam Hubbard has a right knee injury and is out.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Myles Garrett injury update

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is questionable to return with an eye injury. He was visibly in pain on the field, taking his helmet off and being treated by the medical staff.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts has a bandage on his apparent broken finger on his left hand. The Eagles face the Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaylen Waddle questionable to return

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return with a knee injury.

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills at Lions (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Chiefs at Browns (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Colts at Broncos (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Dolphins at Texans (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Patriots at Cardinals (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Ravens at Giants (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:20

    Heisman Draft Outlook: Examining How Travis Hunter Should Be Utilized In NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    Heisman Draft Outlook: How Ashton Jeanty Projects To NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Heisman Draft Outlook: NFL Draft Stock For Dillon Gabriel

  • Image thumbnail
    3:33

    Bills-Lions Breakdown: Who Has The Edge On Offense?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Bills-Lions Breakdown: Who Has The Edge On Defense?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Bills-Lions Breakdown: Who Has The Coaching Edge?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Bills-Lions Breakdown: Game Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    De'Vondre Campbell Punishment May Be Suspension Over Getting Cut

  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    Kyle Shanahan Addresses De'Vondre Campbell's Refusal To Play

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    NFL News & Notes: Deciding Factors In Sunday's Pivotal Bills-Lions Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    NFL News & Notes: Chiefs Could Get Boost From WR Marquise Brown

  • Image thumbnail
    3:35

    NFL News & Notes: Likelihood Of Bill Belichick Being "One-And-Done" At UNC

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Kenneth Walker (Calf) Doubtful To For Sunday Night

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Bucky Irving (Back, Hip) Questionable vs. Chargers

See All NFL Videos