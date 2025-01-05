NFL Week 18 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, game updates for final Sunday of regular season

The final week of the 2024 NFL regular season is here, and while some teams are still fighting for a playoff spot, seeding or a divisional title, others are just playing for pride.

For the teams already locked in their seeding, Week 18 doesn't hold much weight, meaning many will be resting their starters and key players to avoid injury risk. Some teams with seeding already decided may still choose to play some starters in order to go into the playoffs with some momentum.

Among those resting their starters are the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Brock Purdy (49ers) and Anthony Richardson (Colts) are among the starting quarterbacks sidelined with injuries.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was questionable with a right hand injury after being limited all week, but said he felt "great" heading into their final game of the year and is active.

The Saints are without quarterback Derek Carr (shoulder) and running back Alvin Kamara (groin) to close out the year.

Keep it here for all the latest on who's in and who's out, as well as injuries that occur during the final day of regular-season action.