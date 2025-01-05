Panthers linebacker Chandler Wooten is being evaluated for a concussion.
NFL Week 18 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, game updates for final Sunday of regular season
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 18
The final week of the 2024 NFL regular season is here, and while some teams are still fighting for a playoff spot, seeding or a divisional title, others are just playing for pride.
For the teams already locked in their seeding, Week 18 doesn't hold much weight, meaning many will be resting their starters and key players to avoid injury risk. Some teams with seeding already decided may still choose to play some starters in order to go into the playoffs with some momentum.
Among those resting their starters are the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Brock Purdy (49ers) and Anthony Richardson (Colts) are among the starting quarterbacks sidelined with injuries.
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was questionable with a right hand injury after being limited all week, but said he felt "great" heading into their final game of the year and is active.
The Saints are without quarterback Derek Carr (shoulder) and running back Alvin Kamara (groin) to close out the year.
Keep it here for all the latest on who's in and who's out, as well as injuries that occur during the final day of regular-season action.
Jordan Love exits game, Malik Willis in
Packers quarterback Jordan Love went to the sideline, shaking his throwing hand and appearing to be in pain. He is being helped on the sideline by trainers.
Malik Willis is in at QB while Love gets his hand looked at.
Christian Watson carted off
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is being carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury. After he went down, Bears players called for a trainer to assist, as Watson grabbed his knee appearing to be in pain. He initially limped to the medical tent, but is now getting assistance to head to the locker room.
Watson missed last week's game with a knee injury and was questionable heading into Week 18.
Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.
Patriots safety Marte Mapu is questionable to return against the Bills with a neck injury.
Colts cornerback Juju Brents is questionable to return with a groin injury.
Jaguars safety Andre Cisco is questionable to return, after sustaining a groin injury during warmups.
Cowboys inactives
Pass rusher Micah Parsons (wrist) wasn't given an injury designation. CB Kemon Hall (hamstring) was their one player ruled out ahead of Sunday.
Patriots inactives: Hunter Henry out
Unlike the Bills, their opponent to wrap up their year, the Patriots had a lengthy injury report. QB Drake Maye (right hand) was limited all week and was questionable and will play. CB Christian Gonzalez (concussion) and TE Hunter Henry (foot) are both out.
Bills inactives: Curtis Samuel active
The Bills locked up the No. 2 seed, so this week's game against the Patriots doesn't mean anything for their playoff seeding. Buffalo had a short injury report, with LB Terrel Bernard (quad) ruled out ahead of Sunday and WR Curtis Samuel (rib) questionable.
Packers inactives: Christian Watson active
WR Christian Watson was questionable and is good to go. CB Jaire Alexander (knee) was placed on IR on Saturday and will miss the next four games, if Green Bay advances that far. LB Quay Walker (ankle) was among those ruled out ahead of Sunday.
Here's a look at Green Bay's inactives:
- LB Quay Walker
- S Evan Williams
- S Zayne Anderson
- DL Brenton Cox Jr.
- T Andre Dillard
- WR Romeo Doubs
Saints inactives: Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara out
New Orleans will end their season without QB Derek Carr (shoulder) and RB Alvin Kamara (groin).
Here's a full look at their full list of inactive players:
- QB Derek Carr
- LB Willie Gay Jr.
- LB Pete Werner
- RB Kendre Miller
- RB Alvin Kamara
- WR Mason Tipton
- DT Khristian Boyd
Bears inactives: Elijah Hicks out
WR Rome Odunze (illness) didn't get an injury designation and will be good to go. DB Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot), RB Travis Homer (hamstring) and OL Teven Jenkins (calf) were all ruled out ahead of the game against the Packers.
Commanders inactives: Austin Ekeler active
CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) was ruled out. RB Austin Ekeler (concussion) was questionable and will play. WR K.J. Osborn (illness) was also questionable and is inactive.
Colts inactives: Anthony Richardson out
Like their opponent, the Jaguars, the Colts also had a short injury report. QB Anthony Richardson (back) was ruled out ahead of the matchup and CB Julius Brents (knee) was questionable.
Panthers inactives: Xavier Legette active
WR Xavier Legette (hip/wrist) was questionable and is active. CB Jaycee Horn (hip) and LB Josey Jewell (concussion) were among those ruled out ahead of Sunday.
Here's the full look at Carolina's inactives:
- CB Jaycee Horn
- WR Deven Thompkins
- QB Jack Plummer (third quarterback)
- WR Velus Jones Jr.
- S Lonnie Johnson
- LB Josey Jewell
- G Robert Hunt
Giants inactives: Micah McFadden out
The Giants didn't have any questionable players this week. WR Malik Nabers (toe) didn't get an injury designation. LB Micah McFadden (neck) and OL Evan Neal (rib/hip) were ruled out ahead of Sunday.
Jaguars inactives
The Jags had a short injury report to close out the season. OL Walker Little (ankle) was ruled out ahead of Sunday and LB Ventrell Miller (ankle) was listed as questionable.
Texans inactives: Shaq Mason out
The Texans secured the No. 4 seed, so a win or loss doesn't impact their spot. LB Christian Harris (ankle) and LB Jamal Hill (hamstring) were both questionable.
Falcons inactives: Darnell Mooney inactive
WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder) and DE Brandon Dorlus (abdomen) were the two Falcons players questionable for Atlanta, who is fighting for a playoff spot, and they are both out.
Buccaneers inactives: Sterling Shepard active
WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) was questionable and is active as the Bucs look for a playoff spot. S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) was ruled out ahead of their divisional matchup. S Jordan Whitehead was in a car accident this weekend and was placed on the non-football injury list.
Eagles inactives: Jalen Hurts out, resting starters
The Eagles are the No. 2 seed in the NFC, so they are resting many of their starters. QB Jalen Hurts remains sidelined with a concussion/left finger injury, while RB Saquon Barkley, WR AJ Brown, WR DeVonta Smith and CB Darius Slay were among those doubtful as coach's decision. QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) was questionable and is active.
Titans inactives: Tony Pollard active
The Titans had a lengthy injury report this week. RB Tony Pollard (ankle) was questionable and is active. WR Tyler Boyd (foot) and K Nick Folk (abdomen) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday.
Tony Pollard expected to play
Titans RB Tony Pollard is expected to be out there, after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
Brock Purdy not expected to play
The 49ers will close out their season without their QB1. Brock Purdy won't play due to a shoulder injury, per NFL Network.
Tua Tagovailoa unlikely to play
The Dolphins QB will likely be sidelined for the team's must-win game against the Jets, per NFL Media. Tagovailoa is dealing with a hip injury.
