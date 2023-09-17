NFL Week 2 scores, updates, highlights: Giants, Commanders pull off huge comebacks; Fields' INTs doom Bears

Russell Wilson with a Hail Mary ... and then the magic ends
Talk about a way to cap Week 2's afternoon slate. After guiding a 21-3 edge on the Commanders, Wilson's Broncos coughed up the lead, allowing Sam Howell and Terry McLaurin to pull Washington all the way ahead ... only for Wilson to unleash a perfect Hail Mary as time expired in regulation, with the ball tipping three times into the waiting arms of Brandon Johnson. Unfortunately for Denver, it was all for naught, as the Broncos needed a two-point conversion to tie, and Benjamin St.-Juste got away with pass interference, knocking away Wilson's final attempt to Courtland Sutton. Commanders go to 2-0, and Broncos fall to 0-2.