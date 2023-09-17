NFL Week 2 scores, updates, highlights: Giants, Commanders pull off huge comebacks; Fields' INTs doom Bears

Everything to know about Week 2 right here

Another week, another round of regular-season NFL action nearly in the books. Week 2 officially kicked off on Thursday night, and now almost 15 more matchups are complete. There's still plenty of must-see TV on the docket, including Bill Belichick's Patriots hosting Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in prime time. But we've also got plenty to review, with the standings shifting yet again.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's best plays in our one-stop shop for everything happening in the NFL. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 2 schedule

Thursday

Eagles 34, Vikings 28 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Falcons 25, Packers 24 (Takeaways)
Bills 38, Raiders 10 (Recap)
Ravens 27, Bengals 24 (Takeaways)
Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (Recap)
Colts 31, Texans 20 (Recap)
Chiefs 17, Jaguars 9 (Takeaways)
Buccaneers 27, Bears 17 (Recap)
Titans 27, Chargers 24 (Recap)
Giants 31, Cardinals 28 (Recap)
49ers 30, Rams 23 (Recap)
Cowboys 30, Jets 10 (Takeaways)
Commanders 35, Broncos 33 (Recap)
Dolphins at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Monday

Saints at Panthers, 7:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Browns at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Russell Wilson with a Hail Mary ... and then the magic ends

Talk about a way to cap Week 2's afternoon slate. After guiding a 21-3 edge on the Commanders, Wilson's Broncos coughed up the lead, allowing Sam Howell and Terry McLaurin to pull Washington all the way ahead ... only for Wilson to unleash a perfect Hail Mary as time expired in regulation, with the ball tipping three times into the waiting arms of Brandon Johnson. Unfortunately for Denver, it was all for naught, as the Broncos needed a two-point conversion to tie, and Benjamin St.-Juste got away with pass interference, knocking away Wilson's final attempt to Courtland Sutton. Commanders go to 2-0, and Broncos fall to 0-2.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 11:48 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 7:48 pm EDT
 
Roundup of latest finals

  • 49ers 30, Rams 23: Despite early heat from Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, the Rams couldn't keep up with Brock Purdy and Co., with two late picks dooming Sean McVay's squad.
  • Giants 31, Cardinals 28: Arizona was poised to wipe the floor with the Giants, storming out to a 20-0 halftime lead thanks to big plays from Josh Dobbs and James Conner, only for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley to turn in a huge second half.
  • Cowboys 30, Jets 10: Another week, another star-studded showing for Dallas' defense, which picked off Zach Wilson three times and is now up to 10 sacks in two games. Only a Garrett Wilson TD prevented it from being a total disaster for New York.
Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 11:37 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 7:37 pm EDT
 
Giants win, overcoming 20-0 halftime deficit

Brian Daboll, take your hat off. Despite allowing 60 unanswered points to start 2023, including Week 1's loss to Dallas, the Giants were all business in the second half against Arizona. Daniel Jones in particular reversed course, racking up three TDs, including one on the ground, in the final two frames.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 11:20 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 7:20 pm EDT
 
Cowboys stomp all over the Jets

The Zach Wilson hype train hardly left the station before it screeched to a halt. The young QB found Garrett Wilson for a laser of a TD pass early in Sunday's matchup with the vaunted Dallas defense, but since then, the Cowboys have seized control and not looked back. The latest example: Jayron Kearse taking advantage of Wilson rolling to his right before slinging one across his body; his interception gives Dallas a chance to extend its 27-10 lead and improve to 2-0 with ease.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 10:53 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 6:53 pm EDT
 
Leads are evaporating yet again

After an early-game slate that saw multiple contests go to overtime, with the Titans knocking off the Chargers and Seahawks taking down the Lions, we've got a few more matchups coming down to the wire. The Giants, once down 20-0, now trail the Cardinals by only seven after Daniel Jones found Saquon Barkley for a dump-off TD. And the Commanders, who trailed 21-3 to the Russell Wilson-led Broncos, are now in possession in a 21-21 stalemate after rookie Emmanuel Forbes easily snagged a Russ throw.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 10:39 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 6:39 pm EDT
 
Terry McLaurin leads the Commander Comeback Kids

Russell Wilson appeared to revert to peak Seahawks form to start Denver's matchup with the Commanders, hitting Marvin Mims Jr. for a couple of deep shots and headlining a 21-3 lead. But it's been Sam Howell's show since then, with the gutsy second-year QB confirming a comeback bid by sending a highlight-reel TD strike in Terry McLaurin's direction. The wideout did the rest, going up over a pair of Broncos defenders for the game-tying score. A notable omission in Denver's secondary: safety Kareem Jackson, who was ejected earlier for a head-to-head shot on TE Logan Thomas, who's since been ruled out.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 10:27 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 6:27 pm EDT
 
James Conner carries Cardinals' latest gouging of Giants

Josh Dobbs opened Sunday's matchup with New York on fire, moving the chains with precision targets downfield. Now it's Conner who's helping Arizona bulldoze the G-Men at home. The veteran running back shed several tackles to set up a Dobbs TD pass to Marquise Brown and give the Cards a 28-7 lead on Big Blue. It's yet another embarrassing outing for the Giants.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 9:58 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 5:58 pm EDT
 
The Giants are finally on the board after Daniel Jones scrambles for a TD, cutting Arizona's lead to 13. A deep shot to rookie WR Jalin Hyatt helped set up the score. New York had been outscored 60-0 on the year before that TD, which is the second-worst margin of any team in the Super Bowl era, according to CBS Sports research.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 9:48 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 5:48 pm EDT
 
Zach Wilson comes to life

He may not be Aaron Rodgers, but the Jets QB delivered an absolute laser over the middle to Garrett Wilson to get New York back in it against the Cowboys, cutting Dallas' lead to three points about halfway through the second quarter. The latter was just as important to the equation, showcasing his elite speed and separation ability working against Stephon Gilmore.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 9:23 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 5:23 pm EDT
 
The Giants are falling apart (again)

The Cardinals -- repeat: the Cardinals -- are steamrolling in Arizona during the late-game window, with Jalen Thompson's pick of Daniel Jones just the latest example of New York flailing to open 2023. Jonathan Gannon's squad is driving in enemy territory already up 17-0 before the half, and we've yet to see the G-Men put points on the board this season.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 9:19 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 5:19 pm EDT
 
Hello, Russ of old

The Commanders got flagged for roughing Russell Wilson late in the first quarter of their matchup with the Broncos, and the former Seahawks QB struck back with a perfect bomb to Marvin Mims Jr., benefiting from sturdy play-action protection. Early in the second, the duo did it again, connecting on a deep shot down the left sideline. And then, just a few minutes later, Russ tossed his second TD of the day, completing a near-no-look strike to Brandon Johnson across the middle to give Denver a 21-3 lead in Mile High.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 9:15 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 5:15 pm EDT
 
Josh Dobbs, play-maker

The Cowboys aren't the only team that can beat up on the Giants, apparently. After dropping a couple of perfect precision passes downfield, Dobbs has pushed Arizona to a 14-0 advantage with a speedy -- and then strong -- scramble through New York's secondary, complete with a battering-ram push through Xavier McKinney.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 8:53 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 4:53 pm EDT
 
Micah Parsons destroys Zach Wilson

Aaron Rodgers is teasing an earlier return than expected after tearing his Achilles in Week 1. Let's just hope the Jets don't need him sooner than January. New (or old?) QB1 Zach Wilson is already under fire in his first start since Rodgers' injury, absorbing a big blow from Cowboys star Micah Parsons on a third-down sack. America's Team is up early, 7-0.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 8:42 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 4:42 pm EDT
 
Josh Dobbs dropping dimes

Maybe it's just the Giants' porous defense, which is fresh off a 40-0 loss to Dallas, but the Cardinals are off to a hot start offensively in their matchup with New York. Dobbs, in particular, looks sharp through the air, finding Trey McBride and Michael Wilson for a couple of pretty first-down strikes. James Conner has the opening score, and Arizona has a 7-0 lead with the first quarter almost over.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 8:39 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 4:39 pm EDT
 
Aiyuk hurt, but McCaffrey powers 49ers early

Brock Purdy hit his wideout in stride to move the chains and push San Francisco toward an immediate red-zone opportunity, with Christian McCaffrey scoring to cap the 49ers' first drive. But Aiyuk left after his first catch, appearing to come down hard on his shoulder. He remained on the sidelines after a brief medical evaluation, celebrating McCaffrey's grinding TD run.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 8:21 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 4:21 pm EDT
 
Falcons sneak past Packers to start 2-0

It wasn't always pretty, but Desmond Ridder and Co. are unbeaten after storming back against Green Bay, spoiling another strong day for Jordan Love. Late trickery from Arthur Smith, plus a lot of grit from Ridder on key downs, propelled the comeback. The Falcons QB finished with 39 yards and a TD on the ground, and Bijan Robinson also found success running it, topping 120 yards.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 8:18 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 4:18 pm EDT
 
Chiefs win a tight one over Jaguars, 17-9

It wasn't a perfect day for either AFC contender, but Patrick Mahomes' MVP-level poise was evident in crunch time, with the star QB finding Skyy Moore for a wide-open first down to run out the clock. It'll be a week of reevaluating "what ifs" in Jacksonville, with Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley narrowly missing out on several end-zone connections. Kansas City avoids an 0-2 start.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 8:15 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 4:15 pm EDT
 
Geno Smith and Tyler Lockett, overtime heroes

The Seahawks QB took a bad sack at the end of regulation against the Lions, allowing Detroit to stay in the ballgame and send their matchup to overtime with a 31-31 tie. But he came back to life when it mattered most, finding Tyler Lockett for the game-winning TD. Lockett finished with eight catches for 59 yards and two scores.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 8:13 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 4:13 pm EDT
 
Bengals, Chargers both lose to start 0-2

Big-money QBs do not always equate to victory. Or at least that's the case in Cincy and Los Angeles early in 2023. Joe Burrow and the Bengals dabbled with a comeback as Tee Higgins secured a pair of TD catches against the Ravens, but Baltimore prevailed to hand the reigning AFC North champions their second straight loss, 27-24. Justin Herbert, meanwhile, went toe to toe with Ryan Tannehill and the Titans, only for Nick Folk to drill a game-winning 41-yard field goal in overtime.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 8:07 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 4:07 pm EDT
 
Two Justin Fields picks doom the Bears

That'll do it from Tampa, where Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are 2-0 to start the year. The Bears threatened a comeback when Fields threaded the needle on a dart of a TD to Chase Claypool, but their final two possessions erased all of that positive momentum, with Chicago's young gunslinger tossing an ill-fated dump-off in Shaq Barrett's direction, only for the Bucs veteran to walk it into the end zone for a pick-six; then getting picked over the middle by rookie Christian Izien. The Bears are an ugly 0-2.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 8:05 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 4:05 pm EDT
 
Bills roll over Raiders, 38-10

Our first final of the day, and it's a doozy. Josh Allen and Co. started slow, with Jimmy Garoppolo finding Davante Adams for the first TD of the afternoon. But it was all Bills from there, with James Cook eclipsing 120 yards on the ground and Josh Jacobs managing just -2 yards (!) on nine carries against the Buffalo front. Gabe Davis stepped up opposite Stefon Diggs in this one, hauling in six catches for 92 yards and a TD to help seal the deal. The Bills can officially put their sloppy season opener behind them.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 8:01 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 4:01 pm EDT
 
Two early games headed to OT

The Chargers are taking the Titans to overtime after Cameron Dicker connects on a last-second field goal. Riley Patterson's boot also sends Detroit to an extra frame with the Seahawks, where the Lions are in a 31-31 tie.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 7:57 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 3:57 pm EDT
 
Geno Smith, what are you doing?

The Seahawks QB has been spreading the ball around to keep Seattle in front during a shootout with the Lions, but faced with a third-and-18 from his own 20, Smith did little but scramble backward to absorb a killer sack, allowing Alex Anzalone to track him down and give Detroit a last-minute shot to pull it out.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 7:52 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 3:52 pm EDT
 
Jared Goff bounces back from pick-six

The Seahawks appeared to swing Week 2's matchup with the Lions permanently in their direction when Tre Brown picked off Goff, marking the first time in more than 380 passes the Detroit QB had been intercepted, and went for six. But Goff quickly shook off the turnover, finding Josh Reynolds for the wideout's second score of the day on the next drive. Seattle remains ahead, 31-38, in the final minutes of the shootout, but it's been a true back-and-forth.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 7:48 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 3:48 pm EDT
 
Trickery pulls Atlanta back into it

Jordan Love has been killing it for a second straight week, giving Green Bay a sizable lead with three passing TDs. But the Falcons are suddenly back in contention for a Week 2 victory thanks to some creativity from Arthur Smith. First, QB Desmond Ridder handed it to Tyler Allgeier, who then tossed to a reversing Drake London, who proceeded to flick it back to Ridder for a deep shot to Mack Hollins. Then Ridder did the rest in the red zone, taking a fourth-down carry in for six.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 7:36 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 3:36 pm EDT
 
Lamar tosses a beauty for insurance vs. Bengals

The Ravens are up on their AFC North rivals by 10, and they can thank Lamar Jackson for powering their latest score, dropping a perfect end-zone floater to Nelson Agholor, who just straight-up beat his man for the TD.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 7:29 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 3:29 pm EDT
 
Lions RB David Montgomery carted off

The official starter at running back in Detroit, the ex-Bears standout had his knee wrapped after going down against the Seahawks. He had been leading the club with 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, though he also fumbled in the game. Rookie first-rounder Jahmyr Gibbs is slated to see more action out of the backfield as a result.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 7:22 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 3:22 pm EDT
 
Chiefs briefly bench Jawaan Taylor

Infamous for his "egregious" but often-uncalled penalties in Week 1 against the Lions, Kansas City's new big-money right tackle was demoted during Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars after a pair of holding infractions. He returned to the lineup shortly afterward, however. Either way, a situation to monitor for the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 7:18 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 3:18 pm EDT
 
The Baker Mayfield Show

Write off the Buccaneers at your own risk. After upsetting the Vikings in Week 1, Tampa Bay has been even better squaring off with the Bears, especially under center. Mayfield may be a QB placeholder in the grand scheme of things, but he's now 19 of 26 for 273 yards and a score, with zero turnovers, while guiding the Bucs to a 10-point lead. His connection with Mike Evans has been rock-solid; the veteran wideout is already at 165 receiving yards thanks to plenty of downfield looks.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 7:06 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 3:06 pm EDT
 
Joe Burrow puts a pick on a platter for the Ravens

The $275 million man has been, shall we say, off the mark to start 2023. After folding beneath the rain and Browns pass rush in Week 1, the Bengals star has remained a nonfactor -- or dare we say negative factor -- in Week 2. The latest evidence: despite a clean pocket on second-and-long approaching the end zone, Burrow lofted one over the middle to a well-covered Tee Higgins, affording Ravens safety Geno Stone an easy pick and ensuring Baltimore remained in front.

Cody Benjamin
September 17, 2023, 6:59 PM
Sep. 17, 2023, 2:59 pm EDT
