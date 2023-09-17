NFL Week 2 scores, updates, highlights: Giants, Commanders pull off huge comebacks; Fields' INTs doom Bears

Another week, another round of regular-season NFL action nearly in the books. Week 2 officially kicked off on Thursday night, and now almost 15 more matchups are complete. There's still plenty of must-see TV on the docket, including Bill Belichick's Patriots hosting Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in prime time. But we've also got plenty to review, with the standings shifting yet again.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's best plays in our one-stop shop for everything happening in the NFL. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 2 schedule

Thursday

Eagles 34, Vikings 28 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Falcons 25, Packers 24 (Takeaways)

Bills 38, Raiders 10 (Recap)

Ravens 27, Bengals 24 (Takeaways)

Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (Recap)

Colts 31, Texans 20 (Recap)

Chiefs 17, Jaguars 9 (Takeaways)

Buccaneers 27, Bears 17 (Recap)

Titans 27, Chargers 24 (Recap)

Giants 31, Cardinals 28 (Recap)

49ers 30, Rams 23 (Recap)

Cowboys 30, Jets 10 (Takeaways)

Commanders 35, Broncos 33 (Recap)

Dolphins at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Monday

Saints at Panthers, 7:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Browns at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)