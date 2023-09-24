Below are all the inactives for the 4 p.m. games. We only have 3 of them today. The biggest ones are Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz on the Cowboys offensive line. Nick Bolton is also out for the Chiefs.
NFL Week 3 injuries, inactives, schedule, live updates: Cowboys down two starters on O-line
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 3 of the NFL season
As the inactive report rolls into the 4 ET slate of games in Week 3, the Dallas Cowboys will be without two key members of their offense.
The Cowboys will be without Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz on their offensive line. The Kansas City Chiefs will be without linebacker Nick Bolton for their showdown against the Chicago Bears. The Seattle Seahawks will be without Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant in their secondary. Seattle won't have Charles Cross at tackle, either.
In the early slate, the New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr with a shoulder injury in the second half. The Saints also had starting center Cesar Ruiz ruled out with a concussion. Cole Strange (knee) is questionable to return for the New England Patriots. Not as many injuries in Week 3 as the first two weeks, but stay tuned.
Below are the inactives for Week 3 as you can find for your team in the live blog below!
Week 3 schedule
Thursday
49ers 30, Giants 12 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Colts at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Titans at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Falcons at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Saints at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Broncos at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chargers at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bills at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Panthers at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Cowboys at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Bears at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Steelers at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Eagles at Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Rams at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Panthers inactives
Seahawks inactives. No Coby Bryant or Riq Woolen. Charles Cross also out.
Cowboys inactives. No Zack Martin or Tyler Biadasz
Chiefs inactives -- no Nick Bolton
Cardinals inactives
Inactives for the 4:25 games coming in. Here are the Bears
Expect to see a lot of Jayden Reed against the Saints today with Christian Watson out. A.J. Dillon will start against the Saints too for GB, but running may be tough with the left side of the OL out.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans
New York Jets
Vikings inactives
As reported earlier from several outlets, Garrett Bradbury is out
New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens
Every single inactive on this list is a notable name for the Ravens. Justice Hill and OBJ headline this group.
Indianapolis Colts
Rookie QB Anthony Richardson officially inactive. Gardner Minshew starts.
The Saints released their inactives
Paulson Adebo was a game-time decision, but he's out.
CB Paulson Adebo
TE Foster Moreau
WR A.T. Perry
OL Nick Saldivieri
DL Kyle Phillips
Los Angeles Chargers
J.C. Jackson is a surprising inactive for the Chargers. Austin Ekeler not suited up, as we expected.
Eric Kendricks
J.C. Jackson
Austin Ekeler
Brenden Jaimes
Zack Bailey
Christopher Hinton
Washington Commanders inactives
Miami Dolphins
As expected, Jaylen Waddle inactive for Miami's matchup with Denver. Second-round pick Cam Smith a healthy inactive.
The Packers are going to be without the entire left side of the offensive line, Christian Watson, and Aaron Jones. Oh, and no Jaire Alexander either at CB.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos are down a couple of notable names on defense vs. Miami. Not having safety Justin Simmons hurts vs. Tyreek Hill.
Green Bay Packers
WR Christian Watson
CB Jaire Alexander
RB Aaron Jones
S Zayne Anderson
T David Bakhtiari
Lions inactives
Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans
Titans first-round pick Peter Skoronski is again inactive after an appendectomy he underwent last weekend. DeAndre Hopkins is in the lineup.
Falcons inactives are out
QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)
CB Clark Phillips III
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
OL Isaiah Prince
DL Albert Huggins
DL Joe Gaziano
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
Buffalo Bills
Damar Hamlin and Kaiir Elam again inactive for Buffalo.
Aaron Jones out warming up in Lambeau
This a good sign for Packers?
Good morning everyone and welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season! I'll have the nFC inactives when they're posted with some analysys while Jordan Dajani will hav ethe AFC.
Exciting Sunday on tap across the league.
-
Live
CBS Sports HQ
-
3:15
Saquon, King Henry Set For Marquee RB Clash
-
1:22
Saquon Making A Serious Case For MVP
-
6:21
Emory Hunt's Top 5 All-Time Running Backs To Watch
-
3:28
Week 13 Highlights: Raiders at Chiefs (11/29)
-
1:04
Aidan O'Connell & Antonio Pierce Sound Off on Late Game Blunder vs Chiefs
-
1:24
MUST SEE: Raiders fumble away opportunity, let Chiefs clinch playoff berth
-
3:25
Chiefs Keep Finding New Ways To Win
-
2:58
Chiefs Edge Out A Win Against Lesser Raiders
-
7:05
This Just In: Raiders at Chiefs Halftime Update
-
2:09
Jets To Hire 3rd Coach Since 2019
-
0:28
Saints 2-0 Under Interim HC Darren Rizzi
-
3:07
Bears Make 1st In-Season Coaching Change In Franchise History
-
0:55
Ryan Wilson's NFL Mock Draft: Cam Ward Goes No. 1
-
4:00
Ryan Wilson's NFL Mock Draft: Ashton Jeanty Selected Outside Of Top 10
-
2:43
Bears Fire HC Matt Eberflus
-
1:48
Ryan Wilson's NFL Mock Draft: Travis Hunter Falls To New England
-
6:01
Chiefs Look To Clinch 10th Consecutive Playoff Berth
-
2:01
Chiefs Favorites To Earn No. 1 Seed In AFC
-
1:56
Raiders Enter Black Friday On 7-Game Losing Streak
-
1:36
Who is Stopping Chiefs From Three-Peating?