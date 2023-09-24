NFL Week 3 injuries, inactives, schedule, live updates: Cowboys down two starters on O-line

As the inactive report rolls into the 4 ET slate of games in Week 3, the Dallas Cowboys will be without two key members of their offense.

The Cowboys will be without Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz on their offensive line. The Kansas City Chiefs will be without linebacker Nick Bolton for their showdown against the Chicago Bears. The Seattle Seahawks will be without Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant in their secondary. Seattle won't have Charles Cross at tackle, either.

In the early slate, the New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr with a shoulder injury in the second half. The Saints also had starting center Cesar Ruiz ruled out with a concussion. Cole Strange (knee) is questionable to return for the New England Patriots. Not as many injuries in Week 3 as the first two weeks, but stay tuned.

Below are the inactives for Week 3 as you can find for your team in the live blog below!

Week 3 schedule

Thursday

49ers 30, Giants 12 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Colts at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Titans at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Falcons at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Saints at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Broncos at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Chargers at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bills at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Panthers at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cowboys at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bears at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Steelers at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Eagles at Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Rams at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)