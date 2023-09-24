NFL Week 3 injuries, inactives, schedule, live updates: Cowboys down two starters on O-line

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 3 of the NFL season

As the inactive report rolls into the 4 ET slate of games in Week 3, the Dallas Cowboys will be without two key members of their offense. 

The Cowboys will be without Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz on their offensive line. The Kansas City Chiefs will be without linebacker Nick Bolton for their showdown against the Chicago Bears. The Seattle Seahawks will be without Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant in their secondary. Seattle won't have Charles Cross at tackle, either. 

In the early slate, the New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr with a shoulder injury in the second half. The Saints also had starting center Cesar Ruiz ruled out with a concussion. Cole Strange (knee) is questionable to return for the New England Patriots. Not as many injuries in Week 3 as the first two weeks, but stay tuned. 

Below are the inactives for Week 3 as you can find for your team in the live blog below! 

Week 3 schedule

Thursday

49ers 30, Giants 12 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Colts at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Titans at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Falcons at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Saints at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Broncos at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chargers at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bills at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Panthers at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Cowboys at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Bears at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Steelers at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Eagles at Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Rams at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Updates
(34)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Below are all the inactives for the 4 p.m. games. We only have 3 of them today. The biggest ones are Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz on the Cowboys offensive line. Nick Bolton is also out for the Chiefs. 

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 7:08 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 3:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers inactives

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 7:07 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 3:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks inactives. No Coby Bryant or Riq Woolen. Charles Cross also out. 

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 7:06 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 3:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys inactives. No Zack Martin or Tyler Biadasz

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 7:04 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 3:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs inactives -- no Nick Bolton

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 7:03 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 3:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals inactives

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 7:03 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 3:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Inactives for the 4:25 games coming in. Here are the Bears

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 7:02 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 3:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Expect to see a lot of Jayden Reed against the Saints today with Christian Watson out. A.J. Dillon will start against the Saints too for GB, but running may be tough with the left side of the OL out. 

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 3:53 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:53 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jordan Dajani
September 24, 2023, 3:42 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:42 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Houston Texans

Jordan Dajani
September 24, 2023, 3:40 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:40 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

New York Jets

Jordan Dajani
September 24, 2023, 3:39 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:39 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings inactives

As reported earlier from several outlets, Garrett Bradbury is out

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 3:39 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:39 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

New England Patriots

Jordan Dajani
September 24, 2023, 3:39 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:39 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Baltimore Ravens

Every single inactive on this list is a notable name for the Ravens. Justice Hill and OBJ headline this group.  

Jordan Dajani
September 24, 2023, 3:38 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:38 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Indianapolis Colts

Rookie QB Anthony Richardson officially inactive. Gardner Minshew starts. 

Jordan Dajani
September 24, 2023, 3:37 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:37 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Saints released their inactives

Paulson Adebo was a game-time decision, but he's out. 

CB Paulson Adebo 

TE Foster Moreau 

WR A.T. Perry 

OL Nick Saldivieri 

DL Kyle Phillips

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 3:37 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:37 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Los Angeles Chargers

J.C. Jackson is a surprising inactive for the Chargers. Austin Ekeler not suited up, as we expected.

Eric Kendricks 

J.C. Jackson 

Austin Ekeler 

Brenden Jaimes 

Zack Bailey 

Christopher Hinton

Jordan Dajani
September 24, 2023, 3:36 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:36 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Washington Commanders inactives

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 3:35 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:35 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Miami Dolphins

As expected, Jaylen Waddle inactive for Miami's matchup with Denver. Second-round pick Cam Smith a healthy inactive. 

Jordan Dajani
September 24, 2023, 3:35 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:35 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Packers are going to be without the entire left side of the offensive line, Christian Watson, and Aaron Jones. Oh, and no Jaire Alexander either at CB. 

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 3:34 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:34 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Denver Broncos

The Broncos are down a couple of notable names on defense vs. Miami. Not having safety Justin Simmons hurts vs. Tyreek Hill. 

Jordan Dajani
September 24, 2023, 3:33 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:33 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions inactives

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 3:32 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:32 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cleveland Browns

Jordan Dajani
September 24, 2023, 3:32 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:32 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tennessee Titans

Titans first-round pick Peter Skoronski is again inactive after an appendectomy he underwent last weekend. DeAndre Hopkins is in the lineup. 

Jordan Dajani
September 24, 2023, 3:31 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:31 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons inactives are out

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)

CB Clark Phillips III

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

OL Isaiah Prince

DL Albert Huggins

DL Joe Gaziano

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 3:31 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:31 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Buffalo Bills

Damar Hamlin and Kaiir Elam again inactive for Buffalo. 

Jordan Dajani
September 24, 2023, 3:30 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:30 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Aaron Jones out warming up in Lambeau

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 3:26 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:26 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

This a good sign for Packers?

Kevin Steimle
September 24, 2023, 3:23 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:23 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Good morning everyone and welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season! I'll have the nFC inactives when they're posted with some analysys while Jordan Dajani will hav ethe AFC.

Exciting Sunday on tap across the league. 

Jeff Kerr
September 24, 2023, 3:05 PM
Sep. 24, 2023, 11:05 am EDT
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    3:15

    Saquon, King Henry Set For Marquee RB Clash

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Saquon Making A Serious Case For MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    6:21

    Emory Hunt's Top 5 All-Time Running Backs To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    Week 13 Highlights: Raiders at Chiefs (11/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Aidan O'Connell & Antonio Pierce Sound Off on Late Game Blunder vs Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    MUST SEE: Raiders fumble away opportunity, let Chiefs clinch playoff berth

  • Image thumbnail
    3:25

    Chiefs Keep Finding New Ways To Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Chiefs Edge Out A Win Against Lesser Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    7:05

    This Just In: Raiders at Chiefs Halftime Update

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Jets To Hire 3rd Coach Since 2019

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Saints 2-0 Under Interim HC Darren Rizzi

  • Image thumbnail
    3:07

    Bears Make 1st In-Season Coaching Change In Franchise History

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Ryan Wilson's NFL Mock Draft: Cam Ward Goes No. 1

  • Image thumbnail
    4:00

    Ryan Wilson's NFL Mock Draft: Ashton Jeanty Selected Outside Of Top 10

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    Bears Fire HC Matt Eberflus

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Ryan Wilson's NFL Mock Draft: Travis Hunter Falls To New England

  • Image thumbnail
    6:01

    Chiefs Look To Clinch 10th Consecutive Playoff Berth

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Chiefs Favorites To Earn No. 1 Seed In AFC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Raiders Enter Black Friday On 7-Game Losing Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Who is Stopping Chiefs From Three-Peating?

See All NFL Videos