NFL Week 5 injuries, inactives, schedule, live updates: Bengals' Tee Higgins out; Bills' D suffers more hits
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 5 of the NFL season
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL's regular season. Per usual, there are a host of injury news that fans are keeping an eye on with kickoff on the horizon.
There's quite a few marquee players who will miss games today. Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown was labeled as doubtful and will not play, his teammate Jahmyr Gibbs is also out. Giants running back Saquon Barkley made some progress on his high ankle sprain, but will also sit out Week 5.
For the full list of inactives, check out our live blog below!
Week 5 schedule
Sunday
Jaguars 25, Bills 20 (Recap)
Texans at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Panthers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Giants at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Saints at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bengals at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Eagles at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Jets at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chiefs at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Cowboys at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Vikings
Chiefs
Jets
Rams
WR Demarcus Robinson
OLB Nick Hampton
OL Zach Thomas
OL Joe Noteboom
DE Desjuan Johnson
Eagles
Cardinals
Bengals
The key here is Tee Higgins, which will make Tyler Boyd a strong option in fantasy.
Texans
Cornerback Shaquill Griffin is inactive after suffering a calf injury in practice this week. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil was questionable after being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury, but after full participation on Friday he is on the active roster.
Dolphins
Chase Claypool is ruled inactive and was ruled out as a coach's decision. Claypool joined the Dolphins on Friday, so he did not have much time to acclimate to the team. Here are the other inactives for Miami:
Ravens
Odell Beckham Jr. will play for the first time since Week 2. Baltimore will be without starters Morgan Moses and Odafe Oweh, however.
No. 5 CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
No. 17 QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)
No. 71 OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
No. 78 T Morgan Moses
No. 88 TE Charlie Kolar
No. 99 LB Odafe Oweh
Steelers
Rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones will get his first career start with Moore inactive. Connor Heyward will get more reps at TE with starter Pat Freiermuth out.
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
No. 6 P Pressley Harvin
No. 48 RB Godwin Igwebuike
No. 65 OL Dan Moore Jr.
No. 78 OL James Daniels
No. 88 TE Pat Freiermuth
No. 98 DE DeMarvin Leal
Colts
The Colts have four players listed as inactive ahead of their AFC South matchup against the Titans. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who is dealing with a groin injury and defensive end Kwity Paye, who is dealing with a concussion.
Titans
Defensive lineman Teair Tart, wide receiver Treylon Burks and quarterback Will Levis are among those inactives for the Titans' divisional matchup on Sunday.
Patriots
The Patriots defense has dealt with many injuries so far this season, with star Matthew Judon and rookie Christian Gonzalez out. The good news for New England is J.C. Jackson, who is making his Patriots return, and Jonathan Jones are both active against the Saints.
Here is a look at the players who will not be on the field today:
Giants
Barkley will miss his third consecutive game as he continues to work through an ankle injury. New York's running game has basically been non-existent without Barkley, so this obviously isn't good for NY. As you can see below, the Giants' offense also continues to be plagued by injuries.
RB Saquon Barkley
S Gervarrius Owens
LB Micah McFadden
C John Michael Schmitz
G Shane Lemieux
T Andrew Thomas
DL Jordon Riley
Panthers
Along with the following players, cornerback Jaycee Horn will miss another game as he isn't eligible to come off of IR for another week. D'Shawn Jamison is slated to start in Donte Jackson's place.
RB Raheem Blackshear
S Xavier Woods
CB Donte Jackson
LB Deion Jones
T David Sharpe
Saints
Lonnie Johnson is an underrated loss for the Saints, given his contributions on special teams.
TE Juwan Johnson
S Lonnie Johnson Jr.
QB Jake Luton
G Andrus Peat
WR A.T. Perry
DE Kyle Phillip
OL Landon Young
Falcons
As you can see, the Falcons will be without two defensive linemen today with Graham and Gaziano out. We'll see if the Texans are able to exploit this this afternoon.
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
DL Ta'Quon Graham
DL Joe Gaziano
ILB Andre Smith Jr.
WR Zay Malone
QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)
Lions
Detroit will be without several key players today including rookie DB Branch, fellow rookie RB Gibbs and 1,000-yard WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Look for WR Josh Reynolds and RB David Montgomery to get more work today with Gibbs and St. Brown out.
Jonathan Taylor is back, but will have a limit to his snaps today:
Jaguars
Zay Jones will be active.
Bills
After being active last week, Damar Hamlin is once again inactive.
Jets-Broncos
From AJ Ross:
Russell Wilson says Broncos are starting to believe and building a culture of winning. Neither Nathaniel Hackett nor his replacement as Broncos coach Sean Payton commented on shots fired at each other in the preseason, but even though neither addressed it this week - this game is personal.
Patriots-Saints
From Melanie Collins:
Questions coming in about Derek Carr and sprained AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder: Carr admitted he was nowhere near 100 percent last week, but this week with full week, he's feeling better. He will be wearing a foam donut on his shoulder for an extra layer of protection, but says he is a "full go."
Titans-Colts
From Amanda Renner:
For the Colts, Jonathan Taylor is back, fresh off 3-year, $42M new deal landed Saturday. Taylor says he is 100 percent and will play. Can probably expect a pitch count, and Zach Moss has played very well. Kwity Paye and Shaq Leonard are out.
For the Titans, Treylon Burks is out, but Titans getting Kyle Phillips back. Offense also gets a boost with LG Peter Skoronski returning to help protect Ryan Tannehill.
Ravens-Steelers
From Evan Washburn:
QB Kenny Pickett's left knee - practiced all week and by Friday he said he felt like himself.
The Ravens are etting two of their top 3 WR's back - Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Also getting LT Ronnie Stanley back
Chiefs-Vikings
From Tracy Wolfson:
Chiefs LB Nick Bolton (ankle) is still a week away; Drue Tranquill will start in his place.
Vikings starting C Garrett Bradberry is back and will mark the first time Minnesota's O-line is in tact since Week 1. Coach Kevin O'Connell wants to run the ball, control clock to keep Patrick Mahomes off field. Team will go with RB by committee - Alexander Mattison to start, but plenty of Cam Akers.
