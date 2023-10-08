NFL Week 5 injuries, inactives, schedule, live updates: Bengals' Tee Higgins out; Bills' D suffers more hits

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL's regular season. Per usual, there are a host of injury news that fans are keeping an eye on with kickoff on the horizon.

There's quite a few marquee players who will miss games today. Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown was labeled as doubtful and will not play, his teammate Jahmyr Gibbs is also out. Giants running back Saquon Barkley made some progress on his high ankle sprain, but will also sit out Week 5.

Week 5 schedule

Sunday

Jaguars 25, Bills 20 (Recap)

Texans at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Panthers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Giants at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Saints at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bengals at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Eagles at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Jets at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cowboys at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)