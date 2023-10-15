NFL Week 6 live injury updates, inactives: Pats' JuJu Smith-Schuster out, Bailey Zappe and Will Grier inactive

Jets
New York will not be with star cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Brandin Echols as they face the defending NFC champions.
Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL's regular season. We've got you covered with all the injury news with kickoff on the horizon.
As usual, there's quite a few marquee players who will miss games today, including Giants QB Daniel Jones and Browns QB Deshaun Watson. The big question is whether or not the Giants will get a boost on offense in their Sunday night game against the Bills with the return of Saquon Barkley, who has missed the past three games with his high ankle sprain.
For the full list of inactives, check out our live blog below!
Sunday
Ravens at Titans, 9:30 a.m. ET in London (Gametracker)
Commanders at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Vikings at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Seahawks at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
49ers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Saints at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Panthers at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Patriots at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Lions at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Eagles at Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Giants at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Cowboys at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
The Eagles will be without cornerback Darius Slay, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and running back Rashaad Penny.
Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee) and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (groin) are inactive after being listed as questionable heading into Sunday. Here is the full list of inactives:
OLB Nick Hampton
DT Larrell Murchison
OL Zach Thomas
OL Joe Noteboom
DE Desjuan Johnson
The Cardinals had a long list of players on the injury report this week. Wide receiver Marquise Brown did not practice Wednesday with an illness and was limited on Thursday and Friday and he is active today. Tight end Elijah Higgins also had an illness and was a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday. He is inactive today.
The Buccaneers have five inactive players this week, including cornerback Derrek Pitts who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Here is the full list of inactives:
Defensive back Brian Branch is out with an ankle injury and he did not practice all week. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs also did not practice all week and is inactive due to a hamstring injury.
Quarterback Bailey Zappe, who replaced Mac Jones the last two weeks when Jones was benched, is inactive this week. Malik Cunningham could see some time behind center. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is among those inactive today.
Linebacker Drew Greenlaw (hamstring) was elevated to limited in practice on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday, but he will be inactive for today's game against the Browns. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) was questionable and is active on Sunday. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.
Running back Roschon Johnson is out with a concussion and fellow running back Travis Homer is out with a hamstring injury. That leaves a lot of the offensive rushing pressure on D'Onta Doreman.
The Vikings have five players inactive this week, including tight end Nick Muse and tackle Hakeem Adenijhi.
Wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was questionable heading into Sunday, is back this week for the Bengals. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie were two other players questionable that are active today.
Here is the full inactives list:
56 LB Devin Harper
59 LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
63 C Trey Hill
70 OT D'Ante Smith
97 DT Jay Tufele
This week, the Seahawks placed cornerback Coby Bryant on injured reserve with a toe injury. The injury report was lengthy for the Hawks. Quarterback Drew Lock and guard Phil Haynes were both questionable heading into Sunday and are both active.
The Falcons most recent acquisition Van Jefferson is active for the team's Week 6 matchup against the Commanders. Right tackle Kaleb McGary, who left last week's game with a knee injury, is also active. Here are the players who will not be on the field:
CB Clark Phillips
OL Kyle Hinton
DL Eli Ankou
DL Ta'Quon Graham
DL Joe Gaziano
TE John FitzPatrick
It is not surprising that cornerback Christian Holmes is out, as he did not practice all week. He was the only nonparticipant on Thursday and Friday. Curtis Hodges did not participate Wednesday due to an illness and was a full participants Thursday and Friday. He is one of the six players ruled out today.
The Saints had a long list of players on their injury report this week. Tight end Juwan Johnson was one of five players who did not practice all week. Lonnie Johnson Jr., J.T. Gray and Landon Young were three other players who were absent from practice heading into Sunday.
Here is the full look at New Orleans' inactives:
Safety J.T. Gray
Tight end Juwan Johnson
Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Quarterback Jake Luton
Receiver A.T. Perry
Defensive end Kyle Phillips
Offensive lineman Landon Young
Carolina has known the majority of their inactives list since Friday. starting safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods, left guard Chandler Zavala, running back Miles Sanders and tight end Giovanni Ricci were all ruled out before the team traveled to Miami. With Sanders out, expect Chuba Hubbard to see more action. Here is a full list of the team's inactives:
RB Miles Sanders
S Vonn Bell
S Xavier Woods
TE Giovanni Ricci
G Chandler Zavala
T David Sharpe
The Browns are once again without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, marking his second consecutive missed game due to a right shoulder injury. Defensive end Myles Garrett was listed on the injury report this week with a foot injury and did not practice Wednesday, but after being a full participant on Friday he is active this week.
Zay Jones, who did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, will miss Sunday's game with a knee injury that already cost him two games this season. Walker Little was the other Jags player missing from practice this week and he is on the inactives list as well.
Indianapolis has five players inactive for today's contest against the Jaguars, including guard Ike Boettger, cornerback Tony Brown and defensive end Isaiah Land.
With Justin Jefferson on IR, expect rookie Jordan Addison to have a big game.
Tank Dell was listed as questionable for today's game against the Saints with a concussion and is now officially out. Denzel Perryman is also out due to a hand/wrist injury. Here are the other inactives for Houston:
Once again, wide receiver Chase Claypool is inactive, so we will have to wait for his Dolphins debut. Here is a look at the rest of the inactives.
From CBS Sports Amanda Renner:
Indianapolis: Colts looking to win in Jacksonville for the first time in 9 years. Gardner Minshew in at QB with Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick on IR ... Coach Shane Steichen said RB Jonathan Taylor - back from his holdout last week - should get more carries (he had 6 for 18 yards last week) but Zack Moss (23 carries, 165 yds, 2 TD) is coming off one of his best games ever - so expect them to more evenly split carries ... on defense, Colts are at full strength, getting Kwity Paye and Shaq Leonard back from injuries.
Jacksonville: Jags looking for a third straight win vs. a divisional rival ... WR Zay Jones is out, with Jamal Agnew stepping in to take his place.
From CBS Sports Tracy Wolfson:
New England: 17 players on the injury report, notably WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas; Pats activated WRs Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton. On Saturday, Pats signed Malik Cunningham to a 3-year deal. TBD if he plays, with Bill Belichick saying "they're just looking for a spark somewhere." ... Pats also will be w/o 3 offensive linemen.
Las Vegas: Davante Adams says the shoulder injury that has been plaguing him is feeling much more comfortable. .... Raiders will be w/o cornerback Nate Hobbs, with Amik Robertson filling (INT last week)
From CBS Melanie Collins:
Miami: Mike McDaniel says Raheem Mostert will get most of the work, but expect to see Chris Brooks and Salvon Ahmed, too.
Carolina: RB Miles Sanders is out; Frank Reich says Chuba Hubbard will get most of his workload. ... on defense, the Panthers are without safeties Von Bell and Xavier Woods.
Some key injured guys are expected to play today according to NFL Media:
Browns TE David Njoku (hand, face burns)
Bengals WR Tee Higgins (cracked ribs)
Panthers LB Brian Burns (ankle)
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown (illness)
Giants RB Saquon Barkley (high ankle sprain) is optimistic about being able to play tonight