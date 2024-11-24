Packers vs. 49ers live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Week 12 game

Two teams fighting for an NFC postseason berth

Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field provides a Week 12 grudge match and a rematch from the 2023 NFC Divisional round between the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Green Bay Packers (7-3).

However, San Francisco is walking wounded and will not closely resemble the unit that came back to steal a 24-21 victory from Green Bay this past January. The 49ers will be without quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) and 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique). That's a big deal since 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is 9-30 in games not started by Purdy or former primary starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Journeyman backup quarterback Brandon Allen, who is 2-7 in his career as starter and last started a game in 2021 with the Cincinnati Bengals, will fill in for the injured Purdy Sunday afternoon.  

On the flip side, the Packers are off to their best 10-game start since 2021 with wins in seven of their first 10 games. They're powered by 2022 NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs, whom they signed in free agency this past offseason, and his 838 rushing yards, the third-most in the NFL entering Week 12. Quarterback Jordan Love has been stuffing the box score, both positively and negatively, this season: he is the first quarterback since Jameis Winston in 2019 with at least 16 passing touchdowns and at least 11 interceptions in his first eight games of a season. 

Can Green Bay land a knockout punch on San Francisco's playoff hopes while solidifying their own? Or will the battered 49ers stun the host Packers? Stay tuned to the live blog below for highlights, analysis and everything you need to know!

Packers vs. 49ers where to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)
Channel: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)  
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Sports betting odds: Packers -6, O/U 44.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

The San Francisco 49ers at 5-5 and tied with the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks for last place in the NFC West are the sixth team to be .500 or worse and favored in their first 10 game since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger. They are not favored today in Green Bay with injuries to QB Brock Purdy and DE Nick Bosa. 

Worst Record by Team Favored in 1st 10 Games - Since 1970

                            W-L

2016 Panthers      4-6

2024 49ers            5-5

2022 Buccaneers  5-5

2010 Chargers       5-5

2006 Eagles           5-5

1985 49ers             5-5

