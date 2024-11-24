Packers vs. 49ers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 12 game

The Packers are piling on
Three drives, three scores for Green Bay. Josh Jacobs rumbles into the end zone from a yard out to push the Packers lead up to three scores, 17-0, with 6:33 left in the half.
Two words can sum up the first half of Week 12 between the San Francisco 49ers and the visiting Green Bay Packers: utter domination.
The Packers lead 17-7 at halftime after completely owning the game's first 30 minutes. Green Bay ran 38 offensive plays to the 49ers' 17, including a 21 to 3 edge in the first quarter. That's how the Packers outgained the 49ers in total yards, 218-95, and possessed the football by over double the amount of time, 20:01 to 9:59. San Francisco very much looked like a team missing starting quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) and 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique).
Green Bay's backfield of quarterback Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs took turns cooking the San Francisco defense. Love racked up 93 yards and a touchdown, an 11-yarder to tight end Tucker Kraft, on 8 of 15 passing while Jacobs rumbled for 91 yards rushing and a touchdown, from one yard out, on 19 carries. Recently acquired kicker Brandon McManus also drilled his longest field goal as a Packer, a 51-yarder, in between Love's and Jacobs' touchdowns on the team's first and third drives of the game, respectively. Green Bay should have had another touchdown before the half, but wide receiver Christian Watson dropped a pass Love put right in his hands on a vertical route down the left sideline
San Francisco showed some signs of life after consecutive three-and-outs to begin the afternoon. Backup quarterback Brandon Allen found his comfort zone with a couple of third-down conversions, including a three-yard touchdown strike to tight end George Kittle on a third-and-goal with 1:02 left in the half.
Will the Packers bury the 49ers and their playoff hopes in the second half, or will San Francisco torment Green Bay with another comeback in the second half? Stay tuned to the live blog below to find out!
Green Bay ran 21 plays to San Francisco's three in the opening quarter, a primary factor in the Packers 10-0 lead.
The Packers are seemingly moving the football with ease against the 49ers injury-plagued defense. Two drives and 10 points for the home team following new kicker Brandon McManus' 51-yard field goal, his Packers career-long. They lead 10-0 with 11 seconds left in the first quarter.
Packers put together a long drive to start the game and punch it in on a TD pass from Jordan Love to Tucker Kraft. 12 plays, 67 yards, 7 1/2 minutes.
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson went off for a career-high 150 receiving yards in Green Bay's 20-19 Week 11 road win over the Chicago Bears last week. He could be on his way to becoming a lot more consistent of a producer for the Packers now that he has been healthy.
Green Bay's defense totaled 19 takeaways in the first 11 weeks of the season, tied for the third-most in the in the NFL this season. However, they only have two in their last four games after racking up 17 in their first six games.
Packers running back Josh Jacobs, the 2022 NFL rushing champion, is on fire with three consecutive of games of 100 or more scrimmage yards. His 838 rushing yards began Week 12 as the third-most in the NFL, and his 1,024 scrimmage yards entered the week as the eighth-most in the NFL. Jacobs is the first Packer with 1,000 or more scrimmage yards in the first 10 games of a season since running back Ahman Green back in 2004.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love is also the first quarterback since 2019 Jameis Winston, who became the only player in NFL history with both at least 30 passing touchdowns (33) and at least 30 interceptions (30) in a single season with 16 or more passing touchdowns (16) and 11 or more interceptions (11) in his first eight games of a season.
Jordan Love This Season
NFL Rank
Comp pct 62.3% 30th
Pass Yards/Att 8.1 7th
Pass TD 16 9th
INT 11 T-Last <<
>> Geno Smith & Patrick Mahomes
Suffering an MCL sprain and a groin strain early in the 2024 season has resulted in inefficient play from Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love: his 11 interceptions this season were tied for the most in the NFL along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith entering Week 12. He's thrown an interception in all eight games this season, which is tied for the fourth-longest single-season streak by a Packers quarterback since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger, per CBS Sports Research.
San Francisco 49ers hybrid weapon Deebo Samuel is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry this season after averaging 6.3 yards per carry in his first five seasons. He is also averaging just 5.5 yards per catch on screen passes after averaging 10.6 yards per catch on screens in his first five seasons. Only two of his 27 carries this season have gone for a first down or touchdown, the second lowest rate in the entire NFL (7.4%), minimum 25 carries, behind only Raiders running back Zamir White (6.2%). Samuel's first down/touchdown rate was 35.1% in 2023.
San Francisco 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey has 100 or more scrimmage yards in both of his games played this season, but they are also his first two games in a row without a touchdown within a season since 2022. His 3.7 yards per carry this season is a far cry from his 5.4 average in 2023. McCaffrey is also averaging the third-lowest tackle avoided rate (6%) on carries, minimum 20 carries, the last two weeks.
The 49ers are 5-10 without edge rusher Nick Bosa since drafting second overall in 2019, and they are 54-24 with him
49ers With/Without Nick Bosa Since 2019
With Without
W-L 54-24 5-10 <<
Opp PPG 19.0 25.4
Sacks PG 2.8 1.9
>> 14 of 15 games missed in 2019 (38 straight games played entering Week 12)
The San Francisco 49ers are now in an unhappy club as the fourth team in the last 10 seasons that the Super Bowl loser is .500 or worse through 10 games the following season. They join the 2015 Seattle Seahawks, the 2016 Carolina Panthers and the 2020 49ers.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan have a long history together.
The 49ers have won eight of the last 12 matchups against the Packers, including the playoffs. That includes a 5-0 record in the playoffs and a 3-4 record in the regular season. San Francisco is 1-7 in their last eight regular season games at Lambeau Field.
The host Packers will be looking to avenge a heartbreaking postseason defeat suffered last season at the hands of the 49ers today in Week 12. San Francisco won 24-21 on a game-winning Christian McCaffrey rushing touchdown with 1:07 left to play after Packers kicker Anders Carlson missed a 41-yard field goal.
The 49ers are 9-30 under head coach Kyle Shanahan in games started by any quarterback who isn't Brock Purdy or Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy is out today with a shoulder, and backup journeyman Brandon Allen will get the start in his place.
49ers by Starting QB Under Kyle Shanahan (Since 2017)
W-L Team PPG
Brock Purdy 22-9 28.7
Jimmy Garoppolo 38-17 27.0
All Others << 9-30 << 19.7
>> Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard, Brian Hoyer, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold
The San Francisco 49ers at 5-5 and tied with the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks for last place in the NFC West are the sixth team to be .500 or worse and favored in their first 10 game since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger. They are not favored today in Green Bay with injuries to QB Brock Purdy and DE Nick Bosa.
Worst Record by Team Favored in 1st 10 Games - Since 1970
W-L
2016 Panthers 4-6
2024 49ers 5-5
2022 Buccaneers 5-5
2010 Chargers 5-5
2006 Eagles 5-5
1985 49ers 5-5