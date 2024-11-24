Packers vs. 49ers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 12 game

Two words can sum up the first half of Week 12 between the San Francisco 49ers and the visiting Green Bay Packers: utter domination.

The Packers lead 17-7 at halftime after completely owning the game's first 30 minutes. Green Bay ran 38 offensive plays to the 49ers' 17, including a 21 to 3 edge in the first quarter. That's how the Packers outgained the 49ers in total yards, 218-95, and possessed the football by over double the amount of time, 20:01 to 9:59. San Francisco very much looked like a team missing starting quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) and 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique).

Green Bay's backfield of quarterback Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs took turns cooking the San Francisco defense. Love racked up 93 yards and a touchdown, an 11-yarder to tight end Tucker Kraft, on 8 of 15 passing while Jacobs rumbled for 91 yards rushing and a touchdown, from one yard out, on 19 carries. Recently acquired kicker Brandon McManus also drilled his longest field goal as a Packer, a 51-yarder, in between Love's and Jacobs' touchdowns on the team's first and third drives of the game, respectively. Green Bay should have had another touchdown before the half, but wide receiver Christian Watson dropped a pass Love put right in his hands on a vertical route down the left sideline

San Francisco showed some signs of life after consecutive three-and-outs to begin the afternoon. Backup quarterback Brandon Allen found his comfort zone with a couple of third-down conversions, including a three-yard touchdown strike to tight end George Kittle on a third-and-goal with 1:02 left in the half.

Will the Packers bury the 49ers and their playoff hopes in the second half, or will San Francisco torment Green Bay with another comeback in the second half? Stay tuned to the live blog below to find out!

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

