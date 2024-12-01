Ravens vs. Eagles live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Week 13 game

MVP hopefuls Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson battle in a potential Super Bowl preview

BALTIMORE -- The top two MVP candidates in the NFL are set to face off in one of the most anticipated games in Week 13, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens battle it out in a showdown between two of the league's best teams. Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley have arguably been the two best football players so far this season, and have an opportunity to strengthen their MVP case in Sunday's showdown. 

The game's top two running backs will take center stage in this one. Barkley leads the NFL with 1,392 rushing yards, 6.2 yards per carry and 149.9 scrimmage yards per game, while Henry is second in all of those statistics (1,325 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry and 118.4 scrimmage yards per game).

In addition to Barkley vs. Henry, the league's top dual-threat quarterbacks will face off in Jackson and Jalen Hurts -- the first matchup between the quarterbacks. Hurts leads all NFL quarterbacks with 11 rushing touchdowns (second only to Henry with 13), and Jackson leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards with 599. Jackson has also thrown 27 touchdown passes to three interceptions on the season, making his case for his third MVP award in six seasons. 

Which of the NFL powers will be triumphant Sunday afternoon? Be sure to follow all the action in our live blog below, along with all the updates on CBS! 

Ravens vs. Eagles where to watch 

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
  • TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • NFL betting odds: Ravens -3, OU 51 (via BetMGM)

The Ravens inactives

OLB Kyle Van Noy

FS Marcus Williams 

RB Keaton Mitchell 

C Nick Samac 

WR Devontez Walker

Marcus Williams and Keaton Mitchell are both a healthy scratch. Very interesting for the Ravens. 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 8:14 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 3:14 pm EST
 
Good afternoon from M&T Bank Stadium! We're just over an hour away from a showdown between the Eagles and Ravens. We'll start out with the Eagles inactives.

DEVONTA SMITH IS OUT

QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB)

CB Darius Slay

WR DeVonta Smith

OL Nick Gates

T/G Darian Kinnard

G Trevor Keegan

WR Johnny Wilson

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 8:12 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 3:12 pm EST

