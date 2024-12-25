Steelers vs. Chiefs live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Christmas Day game

Our Christmas Day double-headers kicks off with a compelling game between two playoff-bound teams as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a possible playoff preview.

Winners of five straight games, the Chiefs are coming off a 27-19 win over the Texans that saw Patrick Mahomes run and throw for touchdowns. The Steelers are looking to snap their two-game losing streak that includes a decisive Week 16 loss in Baltimore.

The Chiefs continue to receive inspired play from Mahomes, who currently leads the NFL in both completions and pass attempts. He's been complemented by a defense that is fourth in the NFL in points allowed. The Steelers also possess a top-10 scoring defense as well as a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Russell Wilson, who has thrown 15 touchdowns against just four interceptions this season.

Both quarterbacks received some early Christmas gifts in the form of receivers. Hollywood Brown caught five passes in his Kansas City debut this past Saturday. Wilson is getting George Pickens back for today's game after the budding star wide receiver missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.

Follow along in our live blog below throughout the game as we'll be providing instant analysis, highlights and updates from Pittsburgh.

Steelers vs. Chiefs where to watch

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)

TV: None | Live stream: Netflix

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -3, OU 43.5 (via SportsLine consensus)