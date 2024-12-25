Steelers vs. Chiefs live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Christmas Day game

Steelers cross midfield to begin second quarter
Feels like this is a significant drive in the game, with Pitt already being down 13-0. Steelers cross midfield after Wilson hits three straight passes, including a 15-yard completion to Pat Freiermuth.
Our Christmas Day double-headers kicks off with a compelling game between two playoff-bound teams as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a possible playoff preview.
Winners of five straight games, the Chiefs are coming off a 27-19 win over the Texans that saw Patrick Mahomes run and throw for touchdowns. The Steelers are looking to snap their two-game losing streak that includes a decisive Week 16 loss in Baltimore.
The Chiefs continue to receive inspired play from Mahomes, who currently leads the NFL in both completions and pass attempts. He's been complemented by a defense that is fourth in the NFL in points allowed. The Steelers also possess a top-10 scoring defense as well as a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Russell Wilson, who has thrown 15 touchdowns against just four interceptions this season.
Both quarterbacks received some early Christmas gifts in the form of receivers. Hollywood Brown caught five passes in his Kansas City debut this past Saturday. Wilson is getting George Pickens back for today's game after the budding star wide receiver missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.
Follow along in our live blog below throughout the game as we'll be providing instant analysis, highlights and updates from Pittsburgh.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)
TV: None | Live stream: Netflix
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Chiefs -3, OU 43.5 (via SportsLine consensus)
Feels like this is a significant drive in the game, with Pitt already being down 13-0. Steelers cross midfield after Wilson hits three straight passes, including a 15-yard completion to Pat Freiermuth.
First quarter was summed up by two Mahomes TD passes and a missed scoring opportunity by the Steelers after a Warren TD was called back (holding).
Mahomes 7 of 10 for 92 yards and 2 TD's in the first quarter. Wilson was 2 of 4 for 48 yards with a pick.
After scoring on their first two drives, the Chiefs have to punt on their third drive. It could have been much worse, though, had Patrick Queen been able to hang onto a possible pick on third down (off a deflected pass) that would have given the Steelers the ball deep in KC territory.
Pittsburgh is squandering its opportunities to get turnovers. That's now five turnovers they could have recorded over the past two games (four fumbles, one pick).
Wilson goes deep and hits Pickens for 41. Warren rips off a 22-yard run on the next play and appeared to score a TD, but a holding call on TE Darnell Washington wiped out the score. Wilson throws a pick to Justin Reid one play later. Steelers get no points as Wilson has now turned it over three times over the past 5 quarters.
Steelers blitz and Mahomes makes them pay with a 49-yard bomb to Justin Watson, who beat Donte Jackson downfield. Watson then scores on an 11-yard completion on third-and-4.
Pittsburgh punts for a second time on two drives after George Karlaftis sacks Wilson on second down. Chiefs muff the punt, but are able to recover the fumble. That's now four consecutive fumbles by the opposition that the Steelers have been unable to recover.
Najee Harris bursts to the outside for Pitt's first first down on their second drive. Nice block by Van Jefferson to seal the corner for Harris, who should be fresh after getting a total of 15 carries the past two games.
Mahomes throws a quick dart to a wide open Xavier Worthy in the flat. Worthy out-ran Minkah Fitzpatrick to the end zone. But KC missed the point after after a penalty on Worthy after the TD pushed Harrison Butler's attempt back 15 yards.
Kareem Hunt gains 4 on both down as the Chiefs are in scoring range. KC starts the game with four straight runs, including an 8-yard run by Isiah Pacheco on their first play. But Chiefs have already had to call two timeouts on this drive.
Steelers gain 7 yards on first down but have to punt after Wilson takes a sack on third down (he fumbled but pounced on the ball). DE Mike Danna sacked Wilson, but it was more of a coverage sack as no one was open.
Chiefs start on Pittsburgh's 42 after a long punt return.
Mahomes firing up his team ahead of the game:
Pittsburgh to receive the opening kickoff after KC defers to the second half. Steelers have struggled to get off to fast starts on offense. Let's see if that changes today.
KC will clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win.
PITT will be one game closer towards capturing the AFC North division title. The Steelers will take the North if they win their last two games OR finish with a better record than the Ravens.
Bengals and Bills fans are pulling for the Steelers today. The Bengals need the Chiefs to put their best foot forward vs. the Broncos in Week 18, and the Bills are the only team that can possible steal the top seed from KC.
Brown made his Chiefs debut on Saturday and made an immediate impact, catching 5 of 8 targets for 45 yards. Brown gives the Chiefs another burner alongside Xavier Worthy, who has caught 13 of 22 targets in KC's last two games.
It'll be interesting to see if Donte Jackson covers Brown or Worthy. My guess is that he'll be on Brown, which means that we'll have a big matchup between youngsters Worthy and Cory Trice, who is replacing Joey Porter Jr. in the starting lineup.
No. 15 to No. 87 ... loading
The Chiefs head out to face the away crowd.
Charles Omenihu found some Chiefs fans in a sea of Terrible Towels.
The Steelers make their entrance:
Harris ran for over 100 yards in a career-high three straight games earlier this year, but he had a total of just 15 carries in Pittsburgh's last two games. He had just 9 carries last Saturday despite having some success. Look for Harris to have a considerably larger role today. He's going to need a solid effort today from Pittsburgh's rookie linemen Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick, who are facing one of the NFL's best fronts, albeit they'll be without Chris Jones today.
Harris is just 67 yards from becoming the first Steelers RB to begin his career with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
Pittsburgh played its first Christmas Day game in 2016. They won the game on a last-second TD pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown on a play that is known as the "Immaculate Extension." The win clinched a division title for Pittsburgh and also knocked the Ravens out of playoff contention.
Kansas City's history on Christmas dates back to 1971, when they lost to the Dolphins in the divisional round in what remains the longest game in NFL history. The game lasted 83 minutes and wasn't decided until the sixth quarter. The Chiefs lost to the eventual AFC champion Dolphins despite an iconic performance from Ed Podolak, who had 85 rushing yards and a TD, 110 receiving yards and a TD, and 154 return yards.
Chris Jones is out after getting hurt during Saturday's win over Houston. Mike Pennel Jr. will replace Jones in the starting lineup. Pennel, 33, has three sacks in six starts this season.
Pittsburgh only has five inactive players today, but somewhat surprised Preston Smith isn't getting a hat. Pittsburgh still has depth at OLB with Nick Herbig, but they can't afford too many injuries at OLB.
Larry Ogunjobi, DeShon Elliott, and Donte Jackson are back for the Steelers. Cory Trice will replace Porter at starting LB opposite Jackson. Kyle Allen is QB2 behind Wilson.
Players from both sides are getting into the holiday spirit.