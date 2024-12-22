Vikings vs. Seahawks live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch

In one of the most important games of Week 16, the Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings in a battle of two teams hoping to improve their positioning in the NFL postseason picture.

Seattle is coming off a blowout loss at the hands of another NFC North foe, as the Packers snapped the Seahawks' four-game winning streak a week ago. Geno Smith got banged up late in that game but will return for this all-important matchup, while Kenneth Walker III will return from his injury as well.

The Vikings need to capture a victory to maintain pace with the Lions in the race for both the division crown and the NFC's No. 1 seed. They have won seven straight games since their back-to-back losses to the Lions and Rams, with Sam Darnold and the offense rolling and Brian Flores' defense flummoxing opponents every week.

Which of these two NFC playoff hopefuls will come away with a win? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Vikings vs. Seahawks where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

Channel: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Betting odds: Vikings -2.5, O/U 43 (via Caesars Sportsbook)