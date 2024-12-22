Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 16 game

The playoff-bound Vikings visit the playoff-hopeful Seahawks

At halftime of a hotly contested game with massive NFC playoff implications, the visiting Minnesota Vikings lead the Seattle Seahawks 17-14.

Minnesota got things started early with a 12-play, 70-yard drive that ended with yet another touchdown from the red-hot Jordan Addison. Seattle answered with a sparkling touchdown toss from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf, who created some separation for himself in the back of the end zone by shielding Stephon Gilmore away from the ball using his massive frame.

The Vikings' second score of the day looked remarkably similar to that Metcalf catch, with Justin Jefferson going up over the top of Tre Brown in the back of the end zone to reel in Sam Darnold's throw. On the ensuing drive, Minnesota's Josh Metellus forced Smith from the pocket and pressured him into a mistake, with Smith forcing a late throw into coverage and getting picked off by rookie Dallas Turner. Minnesota turned that miscue into a field goal to take a 10-point lead.

After the teams traded three-and-outs, the Seahawks got a chance to drive for another score in the two-minute drill. They took advantage thanks to some absolutely outrageous throws from Smith to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who scored on a wheel route from the slot with just 20 seconds left in the half.

Will the Vikings hang onto their lead, or will the Seahawks complete the comeback? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Seahawks vs. Vikings where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)
Channel: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Betting odds: Vikings -2.5, O/U 43 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

JSN again

What a fantastic drive by Seattle to end the half. JSN over 1,000 yards for the season now. Seahawks get the ball to start the second half, too.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 10:30 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 5:30 pm EST
 
OH MY JSN!!!!! What a catch! What a throw by Geno, too. Whistled it right behind Byron Murphy's ear.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 10:28 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 5:28 pm EST
 
Vikings go three-and-out

Back-to-back incomplete passes on first and second down before a throw short of the sticks on third. Seahawks get the ball back with all three of their timeouts.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 10:24 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 5:24 pm EST
 
Seahawks go three-and-out

Geno lets go of another pass under heavy pressure on third down, and it sails just too far for JSN along the sideline. Seahawks were looking for a pass interference flag, and it seems like they should've gotten one, to my eye.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 10:18 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 5:18 pm EST
 
Vikes add a field goal

That Mafe sack turned a possible short-field touchdown drive into a short-field field goal drive. Will Reichard knocked it through from 52 yards out to give Minnesota a 10-point lead with 3:33 remaining in the half.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 10:12 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 5:12 pm EST
 
H-U-G-E sack by Boye Mafe on second down. Could take the Vikes out of field goal range, depending on what happens on third down.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 10:10 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 5:10 pm EST
 
Rookie picks Geno

Ill-advised throw by Geno Smith under heavy pressure. Noah Fant was in the area but Dallas Turner undercut him to come away with the pick. Josh Metellus forced Geno out of the pocket and into the bad decision.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 10:09 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 5:09 pm EST
 
House call for Jefferson

After an offside penalty on third down erased a stop, Jefferson beat Tre Brown off the line and came down with a one-on-one ball in the back of the end zone. Hie then Griddied in Devon Witherspoon's face to draw an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, because why not?

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 10:04 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 5:04 pm EST
 
Pressure on Darnold let the Seahawks get away with what should have been an easy Jordan Addison TD. He smoked Riq Woolen on the route but Darnold had to double clutch and eventually short-armed the throw under heavy pressure so it fell incomplete.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 10:01 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 5:01 pm EST
 
Seattle goes three-and-out

Byron Murphy made the big play this time for Minnesota's defense. He fought through some traffic to stick with Tyler Lockett on a quick out, and pushed him out with a 3-yard gain on third-and-4 to force a punt.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 9:53 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:53 pm EST
 
Jarran Reed drops Darnold

Another three-and-out forced by this Seattle defense. Pressure on Darnold on both second and third down, forcing a throwaway and then a sack, with Reed bringing him to the ground. Seattle has a chance to take the lead for the first time.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 9:47 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:47 pm EST
 
DK DOES IT

Woooooooow DK Metcalf. What a grab. Uses his body to shield Stephon Gilmore and create some space for himself in the back of the end zone. Great throw and catch for the touchdown to tie this game. It's his first score since Week 7.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 9:41 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:41 pm EST
 
Kenneth Walker is looking healthy in his return from injury. No problems cutting or accelerating on his three carries.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 9:34 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:34 pm EST
 
Seattle defense steps up

The Vikings picked up a couple first downs on their drive and got near midfield, but Josh Jobe stepped up and made a great play on the ball on a third-and-5, striking through Addison's hands to force an incomplete pass and a punt instead of what would've been another conversion. Big play for Seattle.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 9:30 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:30 pm EST
 
Seahawks start with a three-and-out

A penalty on third down set Seattle behind the sticks. Geno Smith tried to hit JSN down the middle of the field on third-and-7 but Cam Bynum was there to make a play on the ball. Minnesota gets the ball back quickly and now has a chance to take an early two-score lead.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 9:22 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:22 pm EST
 
Addison gets the scoring started

Jordan Addison is on fire over the last several weeks, and that's continued early on here. Addison had three catches on Minnesota's 12-play, 70-yard touchdown march, including this 5-yard touchdown grab. He had receiving lines of 8-162-1, 4-54-0, 8-133-3, and 7-63-0 over the last four games coming into today.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 9:16 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:16 pm EST
 
Vikes convert fourth down

Minnesota quickly drove into Seattle territory but got into a fourth-and-4 situation in no man's land. Nice job by Sam Darnold to hang in under pressure and deliver a ball to the outside, and T.J. Hockenson did a GREAT job to get both of his feet down inbounds while making a spinning catch.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 9:12 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:12 pm EST
 
We've got some rain coming down for this game, which is pretty standard for Seattle. Should be interesting to see how it affects things.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 9:03 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:03 pm EST
 
What to watch in Seahawks-Vikings

Here are a few key matchups that could help decide this game:

  • Geno Smith vs. the blitz: Brian Flores and the Vikings blitz more than any team in the NFL. Can the Seahawks offensive line handle that, and if not, can Geno quickly get the ball to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf?
  • Vikings run defense vs. Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet: Minnesota has been the NFL's best run defense. Can Seattle get its run game going?
  • Seahawks DBs vs. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison: Minnesota's wide receivers have been absolutely balling lately. Does Devon Witherspoon follow one of them around the field, and if so, can the other take advantage?
  • Vikings OL vs. Leonard Williams: Williams is playing better than almost any defensive lineman in the league. Can the Vikings keep him away from Sam Darnold, and clear him out of the way for Aaron Jones?
Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 8:59 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 3:59 pm EST
 
Seahawks inactives

Nothing unexpected here for Seattle.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 8:06 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 3:06 pm EST
 
Vikings inactives

No Harrison Smith, among others, for Minnesota.

Jared Dubin
December 22, 2024, 8:05 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 3:05 pm EST

