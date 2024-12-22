Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 16 game

At halftime of a hotly contested game with massive NFC playoff implications, the visiting Minnesota Vikings lead the Seattle Seahawks 17-14.

Minnesota got things started early with a 12-play, 70-yard drive that ended with yet another touchdown from the red-hot Jordan Addison. Seattle answered with a sparkling touchdown toss from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf, who created some separation for himself in the back of the end zone by shielding Stephon Gilmore away from the ball using his massive frame.

The Vikings' second score of the day looked remarkably similar to that Metcalf catch, with Justin Jefferson going up over the top of Tre Brown in the back of the end zone to reel in Sam Darnold's throw. On the ensuing drive, Minnesota's Josh Metellus forced Smith from the pocket and pressured him into a mistake, with Smith forcing a late throw into coverage and getting picked off by rookie Dallas Turner. Minnesota turned that miscue into a field goal to take a 10-point lead.

After the teams traded three-and-outs, the Seahawks got a chance to drive for another score in the two-minute drill. They took advantage thanks to some absolutely outrageous throws from Smith to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who scored on a wheel route from the slot with just 20 seconds left in the half.

Will the Vikings hang onto their lead, or will the Seahawks complete the comeback? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Seahawks vs. Vikings where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

Channel: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Betting odds: Vikings -2.5, O/U 43 (via Caesars Sportsbook)