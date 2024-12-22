Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 16 game

JSN again
What a fantastic drive by Seattle to end the half. JSN over 1,000 yards for the season now. Seahawks get the ball to start the second half, too.
At halftime of a hotly contested game with massive NFC playoff implications, the visiting Minnesota Vikings lead the Seattle Seahawks 17-14.
Minnesota got things started early with a 12-play, 70-yard drive that ended with yet another touchdown from the red-hot Jordan Addison. Seattle answered with a sparkling touchdown toss from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf, who created some separation for himself in the back of the end zone by shielding Stephon Gilmore away from the ball using his massive frame.
The Vikings' second score of the day looked remarkably similar to that Metcalf catch, with Justin Jefferson going up over the top of Tre Brown in the back of the end zone to reel in Sam Darnold's throw. On the ensuing drive, Minnesota's Josh Metellus forced Smith from the pocket and pressured him into a mistake, with Smith forcing a late throw into coverage and getting picked off by rookie Dallas Turner. Minnesota turned that miscue into a field goal to take a 10-point lead.
After the teams traded three-and-outs, the Seahawks got a chance to drive for another score in the two-minute drill. They took advantage thanks to some absolutely outrageous throws from Smith to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who scored on a wheel route from the slot with just 20 seconds left in the half.
Will the Vikings hang onto their lead, or will the Seahawks complete the comeback? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)
Channel: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Betting odds: Vikings -2.5, O/U 43 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
OH MY JSN!!!!! What a catch! What a throw by Geno, too. Whistled it right behind Byron Murphy's ear.
Back-to-back incomplete passes on first and second down before a throw short of the sticks on third. Seahawks get the ball back with all three of their timeouts.
Geno lets go of another pass under heavy pressure on third down, and it sails just too far for JSN along the sideline. Seahawks were looking for a pass interference flag, and it seems like they should've gotten one, to my eye.
That Mafe sack turned a possible short-field touchdown drive into a short-field field goal drive. Will Reichard knocked it through from 52 yards out to give Minnesota a 10-point lead with 3:33 remaining in the half.
H-U-G-E sack by Boye Mafe on second down. Could take the Vikes out of field goal range, depending on what happens on third down.
Ill-advised throw by Geno Smith under heavy pressure. Noah Fant was in the area but Dallas Turner undercut him to come away with the pick. Josh Metellus forced Geno out of the pocket and into the bad decision.
After an offside penalty on third down erased a stop, Jefferson beat Tre Brown off the line and came down with a one-on-one ball in the back of the end zone. Hie then Griddied in Devon Witherspoon's face to draw an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, because why not?
Pressure on Darnold let the Seahawks get away with what should have been an easy Jordan Addison TD. He smoked Riq Woolen on the route but Darnold had to double clutch and eventually short-armed the throw under heavy pressure so it fell incomplete.
Byron Murphy made the big play this time for Minnesota's defense. He fought through some traffic to stick with Tyler Lockett on a quick out, and pushed him out with a 3-yard gain on third-and-4 to force a punt.
Another three-and-out forced by this Seattle defense. Pressure on Darnold on both second and third down, forcing a throwaway and then a sack, with Reed bringing him to the ground. Seattle has a chance to take the lead for the first time.
Woooooooow DK Metcalf. What a grab. Uses his body to shield Stephon Gilmore and create some space for himself in the back of the end zone. Great throw and catch for the touchdown to tie this game. It's his first score since Week 7.
Kenneth Walker is looking healthy in his return from injury. No problems cutting or accelerating on his three carries.
The Vikings picked up a couple first downs on their drive and got near midfield, but Josh Jobe stepped up and made a great play on the ball on a third-and-5, striking through Addison's hands to force an incomplete pass and a punt instead of what would've been another conversion. Big play for Seattle.
A penalty on third down set Seattle behind the sticks. Geno Smith tried to hit JSN down the middle of the field on third-and-7 but Cam Bynum was there to make a play on the ball. Minnesota gets the ball back quickly and now has a chance to take an early two-score lead.
Jordan Addison is on fire over the last several weeks, and that's continued early on here. Addison had three catches on Minnesota's 12-play, 70-yard touchdown march, including this 5-yard touchdown grab. He had receiving lines of 8-162-1, 4-54-0, 8-133-3, and 7-63-0 over the last four games coming into today.
Minnesota quickly drove into Seattle territory but got into a fourth-and-4 situation in no man's land. Nice job by Sam Darnold to hang in under pressure and deliver a ball to the outside, and T.J. Hockenson did a GREAT job to get both of his feet down inbounds while making a spinning catch.
We've got some rain coming down for this game, which is pretty standard for Seattle. Should be interesting to see how it affects things.
