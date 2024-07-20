2024 WNBA All Star Friday Night: Allisha Gray makes history by winning Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest

Another WNBA All-Star Friday Night is in the books, and Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray stole the show this year by becoming the first player ever to win the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest in the same year. Her Dream teammate Rhyne Howard also had a great night, as she led Team USA to a comeback win over the U23 team in the 3x3 showcase.

Gray, who along with Marina Mabrey was one of two players participating in both the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, got off to a strong start by putting up a time of 31.2 seconds in the first round of the Skills Challenge. She wasn't quite as fast in the final round, but she finished in 32.1 seconds to sneak past hometown favorite Sophie Cunningham.

Up next was a brand new event, the 3x3 showcase. Team USA's 3x3 team will be heading off to Paris later this month to defend the gold medal it won in Tokyo a few years ago, and they played an exhibition against the Team USA U23 team. As time wound down, it seemed like the youngsters might pull off a stunning upset, but Rhyne Howard would not let that happen. She went off in the closing minutes and finished with 12 of the team's points in a 19-16 win.

Finally, it was time for the main event. New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones stole the show in the first round. At one point she made 12 of 14 shots and finished with 25 points to put up the best score. Gray joined her in the final with 23 points, which was just enough to get past Kayla McBride's 21-spot. In the final round, Gray went first and recorded a solid 22 points thanks in large part to a strong finish. Jones also came on strong in the final rack, and she had a chance to win it with her last money ball, but came up short.

