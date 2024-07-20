2024 WNBA All Star Friday Night: Allisha Gray makes history by winning Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest
Also, Team USA pulled off a comeback to beat the U23 team in the 3x3 showcase
Another WNBA All-Star Friday Night is in the books, and Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray stole the show this year by becoming the first player ever to win the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest in the same year. Her Dream teammate Rhyne Howard also had a great night, as she led Team USA to a comeback win over the U23 team in the 3x3 showcase.
Gray, who along with Marina Mabrey was one of two players participating in both the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, got off to a strong start by putting up a time of 31.2 seconds in the first round of the Skills Challenge. She wasn't quite as fast in the final round, but she finished in 32.1 seconds to sneak past hometown favorite Sophie Cunningham.
Up next was a brand new event, the 3x3 showcase. Team USA's 3x3 team will be heading off to Paris later this month to defend the gold medal it won in Tokyo a few years ago, and they played an exhibition against the Team USA U23 team. As time wound down, it seemed like the youngsters might pull off a stunning upset, but Rhyne Howard would not let that happen. She went off in the closing minutes and finished with 12 of the team's points in a 19-16 win.
Finally, it was time for the main event. New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones stole the show in the first round. At one point she made 12 of 14 shots and finished with 25 points to put up the best score. Gray joined her in the final with 23 points, which was just enough to get past Kayla McBride's 21-spot. In the final round, Gray went first and recorded a solid 22 points thanks in large part to a strong finish. Jones also came on strong in the final rack, and she had a chance to win it with her last money ball, but came up short.
WNBA All-Star Friday Night results
- Skills Challenge: Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream
- 3x3 Showcase: Team USA defeats Team USA U23, 19-16
- 3-Point Contest: Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream
Relive the best highlights of the night below:
Gray beats Jones in 3-Point thriller
Allisha Gray went first and got off to a strong start, before fading a bit in the middle of the round. She recovered down the stretch, though, and made her last money ball to get to 22 points. That, it turned out, was just enough to get the job done. Jonquel Jones put together another solid round, and had a chance to win it on her last shot, but missed the money ball and lost by one.
With the victory, Gray became the first player to win the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest in the same year.
Jones vs. Gray in the 3-Point final
Allisha Gray has a chance to make history tonight by winning both the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. She shot her way into the final of the main event with 23 points in the first round. There, she'll face Jonquel Jones, who led all players with 25 points.
Here's a look at the scores for each contestant:
- Jonquel Jones: 25 points
- Allisha Gray: 23 points
- Kayla McBride: 21 points
- Sttefanie Dolson: 20 points
- Marina Mabrey: 19 points
Howard leads Team USA to comeback win in 3x3
With time winding down in the 3x3 showcase, the U23 team had a narrow lead on Team USA, and was in sight of a stunning upset. Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard wasn't going to let that happen. She made three 2s (they score by 1s and 2s in 3x3) in a row late in the game to lead Team USA to a 19-16 win.
Howard finished with 12 of Team USA's 19 points. "Shooter's shoot," Howard said.
-
Live
CBS Sports HQ
-
1:13
UCLA's Deshaun Foster Goes Viral For Opening Statement At Big Ten Media Day
-
2:41
HQ Spotlight: Sherrone Moore Era Officially Begins at Michigan
-
1:58
What To Make Of The New Look Big Ten
-
1:15
Who Is The Favorite In The Big Ten
-
2:05
Josh Allen Begins Life Without Star WR Stefon Diggs
-
0:56
Dylan Cease Throws Just The 2nd No-Hitter In Padres History
-
3:22
Pick To Win ACC: Clemson Or Florida State?
-
2:25
UFC 304 -- Aspinall vs. Blaydes preview, prediction
-
2:39
Head Coach DeShaun Foster Takes Center Stage At UCLA
-
1:43
Mike Trout Suffers Setback In Rehab Assignment
-
1:35
Top Targets For Yankees At Trade Deadline
-
0:31
Olympic Update: USMNT Loses 3-0 To France In Opener
-
1:59
MLB Whiparound: Clayton Kershaw Makes Season Debut Thursday