2024 WNBA Finals score: Breanna Stewart, Liberty even series with Lynx with double-digit win in Game 2

FINAL: Liberty 80 -- Lynx 66
The Liberty evened up the 2024 WNBA Finals at 1-1 with a crucial victory in Game 2 on Sunday afternoon. No team has ever come back from a 2-0 deficit since best-of-five series were introduced in 2005, so this was essentially a must-win for the Liberty.
The first 36 minutes looked remarkably similar to Game 1, as the Liberty built a big lead early and then watched the Lynx chip away until it was a two-point game. This time, though, the Liberty were able to take care of business down the stretch.
Breanna Stewart finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a Finals-record seven steals. She joined Alyssa Thomas as the only players ever with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in a Finals game. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added a playoff-career-high 20 points in her best game of the postseason.