2024 WNBA Finals score: Live updates as Liberty, Lynx square off with title at stake in decisive Game 5

Earlier this month, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the WNBA Finals would be a best-of-seven series moving forward. It's too bad the league couldn't implement that change on the fly, as the epic matchup between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx deserves to continue beyond Sunday night.

Alas, one of the best Finals ever will come to an end with a winner-take-all Game 5 -- the eighth, and final, such game in Finals history. Three of the first four games have been decided by three points or fewer. We've seen stunning comebacks by both teams, an overtime, and last-second shots and free throws to win games.

Now, it all comes down to 40 minutes of action. The Liberty are looking for the first title in franchise history, while the Lynx are within reach of a record-setting fifth title. Can Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu bounce back from poor Game 4 performances to lead the Liberty? Or will Napheesa Collier and the Lynx's stifling defense get the job done?

Here is the viewing information for Game 5:

No. 2 Minnesota Lynx at No. 1 New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night bringing you all the updates.