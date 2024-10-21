2024 WNBA Finals score: Live updates as Liberty, Lynx square off with title at stake in decisive Game 5
One of the most thrilling WNBA Finals in league history comes to a close on Sunday night
Earlier this month, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the WNBA Finals would be a best-of-seven series moving forward. It's too bad the league couldn't implement that change on the fly, as the epic matchup between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx deserves to continue beyond Sunday night.
Alas, one of the best Finals ever will come to an end with a winner-take-all Game 5 -- the eighth, and final, such game in Finals history. Three of the first four games have been decided by three points or fewer. We've seen stunning comebacks by both teams, an overtime, and last-second shots and free throws to win games.
Now, it all comes down to 40 minutes of action. The Liberty are looking for the first title in franchise history, while the Lynx are within reach of a record-setting fifth title. Can Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu bounce back from poor Game 4 performances to lead the Liberty? Or will Napheesa Collier and the Lynx's stifling defense get the job done?
Here is the viewing information for Game 5:
- No. 2 Minnesota Lynx at No. 1 New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night bringing you all the updates.
Third quarter: Liberty 47 -- Lynx 44
The Liberty controlled the third quarter and outscored the Lynx 20-10 to take a three-point lead into the fourth quarter. They've gotten a great boost from Nyara Sabally, who has come off the bench for 11 points on 4 of 4 from the field. Now it's the Lynx who cannot buy a bucket and are feeling the pressure. Can they flip the momentum again here in the fourth?
Liberty in front
The Liberty's third quarter surge has continued and they're now in front for the first time tonight after a pair of layups by Nyara Sabally, who has given them some great moments off the bench. It's 13-4 for the Liberty in the third quarter, and the Lynx are really having trouble finding any offense.
Liberty have woken up
The Liberty have started the second half with much better energy on both sides of the ball, and a quick 4-0 run has forced a very early timeout from Cheryl Reeve. All of a sudden it's a three-point game despite the fact that the Liberty have been terrible all night. Lynx need a response here to quiet the crowd back down
Halftime: Lynx 34 -- Liberty 27
This has been a brutal half for both teams. It's been extremely physical and one can make a shot. The Lynx have led by as many as 12, but the Liberty were able to make it a seven-point game at the break, which they should probably feel good about all things considered.
Napheesa Collier has been the best player on the floor by far. She's up to 14 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Lynx. The Liberty, meanwhile, have gotten almost nothing from Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. Those two are a combined 2 of 17 from the field.
