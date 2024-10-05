2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Aces stay alive with dominant win over Liberty; Lynx take series advantage over Sun

FINAL: Aces 95 -- Liberty 81
The Aces were not going down without a fight, and kept their season alive with an impressive victory on Friday night. There is still a long road ahead for the Aces, however, as the Liberty lead the best-of-five series 2-1. No team has ever come back from a 2-0 deficit since series of this length were introduced in 2005.
After a back-and-forth first half that featured 18 lead changes and eight ties, the Aces burst out of the gates in the third quarter. They held the Liberty scoreless for nearly eight minutes, and went on a 16-0 run that effectively ended the game. During that stretch, the Liberty missed 12 consecutive shots.
A'ja Wilson had her most impactful game of the series, and finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Jackie Young also played very well, and went for 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. As a team, the Aces shot 52.1% from the field and made 13 3-pointers.