2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Aces stay alive with dominant win over Liberty; Lynx take series advantage over Sun

The Lynx opened Friday's semifinals action with a win over the Sun, and later on the Aces crushed the Liberty

The semifinals of the 2024 WNBA playoffs continued on Friday night, first with a pivotal Game 3 in Uncasville. The Minnesota Lynx controlled this one, leading nearly the entire way en route to a 90-81 win and a 2-1 series lead. Napheesa Collier, who wasn't at her best in the first two games, bounced back with 26 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Courtney Williams added 16 points and eight assists. The Lynx are now one win away from their first Finals trip since 2017. 

Later on, the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces kept their season alive with a 95-81 win over the top-seeded New York Liberty. After a entertaining first half that featured eight ties and 18 lead changes, the Aces pulled away with a dominant third quarter. They held the Liberty scoreless for nearly eight minutes in the frame, and used a 16-0 run to effectively end the game. This series is now 2-1 in favor of the Liberty. No team has ever come back from a 2-0 deficit since best-of-five series were introduced in 2005; the Aces hope they can be the first. 

Here's a look at the scores from Friday:

  • Minnesota Lynx 90, Connecticut Sun 81 (Lynx, 2-1)
  • Aces 95, Liberty 81 (Liberty, 2-1)
FINAL: Aces 95 -- Liberty 81

The Aces were not going down without a fight, and kept their season alive with an impressive victory on Friday night. There is still a long road ahead for the Aces, however, as the Liberty lead the best-of-five series 2-1. No team has ever come back from a 2-0 deficit since series of this length were introduced in 2005. 

After a back-and-forth first half that featured 18 lead changes and eight ties, the Aces burst out of the gates in the third quarter. They held the Liberty scoreless for nearly eight minutes, and went on a 16-0 run that effectively ended the game. During that stretch, the Liberty missed 12 consecutive shots. 

A'ja Wilson had her most impactful game of the series, and finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Jackie Young also played very well, and went for 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. As a team, the Aces shot 52.1% from the field and made 13 3-pointers. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2024, 3:34 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 11:34 pm EDT
 
FINAL: Lynx 90 -- Sun 81

Try as the Sun might, they just could not make a sustained run in the fourth quarter, as the Lynx cruised to a Game 3 victory and a 2-1 series lead. The Lynx have now reclaimed homecourt advantage and are one win away from their first Finals appearance since 2017. 

This was by far the easiest time the Lynx have had on the offensive end this series. They carved up the Sun's league-leading defense to the tune of 57.4% from the field. Napheesa Collier had her best game of the series with 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Courtney Williams was on fire from mid-range en route to 16 points and eight assists. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2024, 1:35 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:35 pm EDT
October 5, 2024, 3:55 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:50 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:49 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:47 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:44 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:38 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:35 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:34 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:32 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:22 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:20 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:18 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:18 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:17 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:16 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:14 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:12 AM
Third quarter: Aces 73 -- Liberty 55

What a quarter for the Aces. This is the best they've looked all series, and conversely this is the worst the Liberty have looked. At one point the Liberty missed 12 consecutive shots and went nearly eight minutes without scoring. Over that period, the Aces went on a 17-0 run and have built an 18-point lead heading into the fourth. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2024, 3:06 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 11:06 pm EDT
 
October 5, 2024, 3:05 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:04 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:04 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:03 AM
October 5, 2024, 3:02 AM
Aces pulling away

It looks like we're going to have a Game 4 in this series. The Aces came out of the break with a different level of intensity, and the Liberty have gone ice cold on the offensive end. Vegas is currently on a 13-0 run to push their lead up to 16 and the Liberty have missed 12 consecutive shots. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2024, 3:01 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 11:01 pm EDT
 
October 5, 2024, 2:59 AM
October 5, 2024, 2:56 AM
October 5, 2024, 2:54 AM
October 5, 2024, 2:53 AM
October 5, 2024, 2:52 AM
