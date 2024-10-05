2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Aces stay alive with dominant win over Liberty; Lynx take series advantage over Sun

The semifinals of the 2024 WNBA playoffs continued on Friday night, first with a pivotal Game 3 in Uncasville. The Minnesota Lynx controlled this one, leading nearly the entire way en route to a 90-81 win and a 2-1 series lead. Napheesa Collier, who wasn't at her best in the first two games, bounced back with 26 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Courtney Williams added 16 points and eight assists. The Lynx are now one win away from their first Finals trip since 2017.

Later on, the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces kept their season alive with a 95-81 win over the top-seeded New York Liberty. After a entertaining first half that featured eight ties and 18 lead changes, the Aces pulled away with a dominant third quarter. They held the Liberty scoreless for nearly eight minutes in the frame, and used a 16-0 run to effectively end the game. This series is now 2-1 in favor of the Liberty. No team has ever come back from a 2-0 deficit since best-of-five series were introduced in 2005; the Aces hope they can be the first.

Here's a look at the scores from Friday: