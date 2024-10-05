2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Lives updates as Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty aim to sweep back-to-back champion Aces

FINAL: Lynx 90 -- Sun 81
Try as the Sun might, they just could not make a sustained run in the fourth quarter, as the Lynx cruised to a Game 3 victory and a 2-1 series lead. The Lynx have now reclaimed homecourt advantage and are one win away from their first Finals appearance since 2017.
This was by far the easiest time the Lynx have had on the offensive end this series. They carved up the Sun's league-leading defense to the tune of 57.4% from the field. Napheesa Collier had her best game of the series with 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Courtney Williams was on fire from mid-range en route to 16 points and eight assists.