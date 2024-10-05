2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Lives updates as Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty aim to sweep back-to-back champion Aces

The Lynx opened Friday's semifinals action with a win over the Sun

The 2024 WNBA playoffs are continuing Friday night with a pair of Game 3s in the semifinals. Early on in Uncasville, Conn., the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Connecticut Sun behind Napheesa Collier's 26 points to take a 2-1 series advantage.

Later in the evening, the Finals rematch between the top-seeded New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces heads to Sin City, where the reigning champions will look to defend homecourt and keep their season alive. No team has ever come back from a 2-0 deficit since the league introduced best-of-five series back in 2005. Can the Aces take the first step toward another big of history? Or will the Liberty get back to the Finals for the second season in a row.

Here's a look at the schedule and viewing information for Friday night's action:

  • Minnesota Lynx 90, Connecticut Sun 81
  • New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night bringing you all the updates below:

Updating Live
(107)
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Lynx 90 -- Sun 81

Try as the Sun might, they just could not make a sustained run in the fourth quarter, as the Lynx cruised to a Game 3 victory and a 2-1 series lead. The Lynx have now reclaimed homecourt advantage and are one win away from their first Finals appearance since 2017. 

This was by far the easiest time the Lynx have had on the offensive end this series. They carved up the Sun's league-leading defense to the tune of 57.4% from the field. Napheesa Collier had her best game of the series with 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Courtney Williams was on fire from mid-range en route to 16 points and eight assists. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2024, 1:35 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:35 pm EDT
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:58 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:53 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:51 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:51 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:51 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:51 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Wilson has Aces off to a strong start

A'ja Wilson has put up solid numbers, but she hasn't had her usual impact in the first two games of this series. Early in Game 3, she's set out to change that. She's been much more aggressive and has a quick seven points to get the Aces off to a strong start. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2024, 1:49 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:47 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:45 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:44 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:44 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:44 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:44 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:42 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:40 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:39 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:39 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:38 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:37 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:37 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:37 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:37 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:34 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:28 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:28 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:27 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:26 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:23 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:22 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lynx keep executing

Every time the Sun try to make a little run, the Lynx just come down the other end and execute their offense to perfection for another bucket. Their pick-and-roll offense, in particular, has been very sharp. There's been a number of possessions where the Lynx roller is all alone. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2024, 1:21 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:21 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:20 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 5, 2024, 1:20 AM
Oct. 04, 2024, 9:20 pm EDT
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    NLDS Preview: Shohei Ohtani Set For Postseason Debut With Dodgers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    HQ Spotlight: Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry Are Exceeding Expectations

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Inside The Lines: No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Inside The Lines: No. 8 Miami at California

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Inside The Lines: No. 11 USC at Minnesota

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Inside The Lines: SMU at No. 22 Louisville

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    This is the offense we expected from Kirk Cousins and the Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Carlos Mendoza, Pete Alonso Sound Off After Mets Complete Comeback Win Over Brewers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Reds expected to hire Terry Francona to be new manager

  • Image thumbnail
    6:11

    Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield Sound Off After Thrilling TNF game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    This Just In: Caitlin Clark Wins WNBA Rookie Of The Year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    NFL Inside The Lines: Packers at Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    NFL Inside The Lines: Ravens at Bengals

See All WNBA Videos