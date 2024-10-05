2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Lives updates as Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty aim to sweep back-to-back champion Aces

The 2024 WNBA playoffs are continuing Friday night with a pair of Game 3s in the semifinals. Early on in Uncasville, Conn., the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Connecticut Sun behind Napheesa Collier's 26 points to take a 2-1 series advantage.

Later in the evening, the Finals rematch between the top-seeded New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces heads to Sin City, where the reigning champions will look to defend homecourt and keep their season alive. No team has ever come back from a 2-0 deficit since the league introduced best-of-five series back in 2005. Can the Aces take the first step toward another big of history? Or will the Liberty get back to the Finals for the second season in a row.

Here's a look at the schedule and viewing information for Friday night's action:

Minnesota Lynx 90, Connecticut Sun 81

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night bringing you all the updates below: