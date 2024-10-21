Liberty win WNBA Finals: New York breaks 28-year drought with first championship vs. Lynx in overtime

FINAL: Liberty 67 -- Lynx 62
For the first time in franchise history, the New York Liberty are WNBA champions. They get it done in thrilling fashion with an overtime victory over the Minnesota Lynx in the winner-take-all Game 5 on Sunday night. What a game, what a series.
The Liberty got off to a terrible start and trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, but cut the deficit to seven going into the break, then surged ahead to take the lead going into the fourth. The Lynx would not go away, however, and took the lead late in regulation, before Breanna Stewart tied it in the closing seconds. In overtime, the Liberty took an early lead and held on the rest of the way.
Jonquel Jones led the way with 17 points, while Nyara Sabally stepped up with 13 massive points off the bench. The Liberty won despite Sabrina Ionescu shooting 1 of 19 and Stewart going 4 of 15. As a team, they shot 2 of 23 from 3.