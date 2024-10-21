Liberty win WNBA Finals: New York breaks 28-year drought with first championship vs. Lynx in overtime

Jonquel Jones won Finals MVP as New York rallied to beat Minnesota in a controversial finish

After six Finals trips and 28 seasons, the New York Liberty are WNBA champions. They finally got the job done on Sunday night with an 87-82 overtime win over the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling winner-take-all Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals. Jonquel Jones was named Finals MVP after finishing with a team-high 17 points in Game 5. 

Early on, it was all Lynx. They jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first half behind stellar defense and brutal shooting from the Liberty. The Lynx were unable to pull away, however, and the Liberty made it a seven-point game at the half, then surged ahead after the break. 

To little surprise, the Lynx refused to go away, though, and retook the lead with 1:04 left in regulation on a layup by Napheesa Collier. Down on the other end, Breanna Stewart got fouled and went to the line with a chance to tie the game, but missed both free throws. The Liberty then got the stop they needed on the other end, which gave them one more chance. Stewart got fouled again on a controversial call, and this time she made both with 5.2 seconds left to force overtime. 

In the extra frame, Leonie Fiebich hit a 3-pointer on the first possession to put the Liberty in front, and they never trailed again. It wasn't pretty, but the Liberty held on behind their incredible defense, which forced five turnovers in overtime. 

FINAL: Liberty 67 -- Lynx 62

For the first time in franchise history, the New York Liberty are WNBA champions. They get it done in thrilling fashion with an overtime victory over the Minnesota Lynx in the winner-take-all Game 5 on Sunday night. What a game, what a series. 

The Liberty got off to a terrible start and trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, but cut the deficit to seven going into the break, then surged ahead to take the lead going into the fourth. The Lynx would not go away, however, and took the lead late in regulation, before Breanna Stewart tied it in the closing seconds. In overtime, the Liberty took an early lead and held on the rest of the way.

Jonquel Jones led the way with 17 points, while Nyara Sabally stepped up with 13 massive points off the bench. The Liberty won despite Sabrina Ionescu shooting 1 of 19 and Stewart going 4 of 15. As a team, they shot 2 of 23 from 3. 

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2024, 2:38 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:38 pm EDT
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:59 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:59 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:56 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:56 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:55 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:55 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:54 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:54 pm EDT
 
@nyliberty
October 21, 2024, 2:54 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:54 pm EDT
 
@nyliberty
October 21, 2024, 2:54 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:54 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:52 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:52 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:52 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:52 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:47 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:47 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:46 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:46 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:45 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:45 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:43 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:43 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:42 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:42 pm EDT
 
@minnesotalynx
October 21, 2024, 2:41 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:41 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:41 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:41 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:39 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:39 pm EDT
 
Fiebich with a steal and the Liberty have won it! First title in franchise history

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2024, 2:37 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:37 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:37 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:37 pm EDT
 
Stewart makes the first and the second. Liberty up 67-62 with 10.1 seconds left. Lynx ball

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2024, 2:36 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:36 pm EDT
 
Breanna Stewart fouled. She'll go to the line with 10.1 seconds left. 

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2024, 2:36 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:36 pm EDT
 
Oh wow that foul was on Collier. She has fouled out. 

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2024, 2:35 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:35 pm EDT
 
Bridget Carleton got a good look from 3 but misses. Liberty rebound. Lynx had one to give. Liberty ball up 65-62 with 13 seconds left

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2024, 2:34 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:34 pm EDT
 
Ionescu misses again on a wide open 3! She's now 1 of 19 in the game. Liberty 65-62 with 18.4 seconds left. Lynx ball and they call a timeout. 

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2024, 2:32 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:32 pm EDT
 
Ionescu misses but Lynx turn it over.

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2024, 2:32 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:32 pm EDT
 
Hiedeman turns it over. Great defense by Liberty. They have the ball and call a timeout with 1:15 left. Liberty up 65-62

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2024, 2:30 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:30 pm EDT
 
Great block by Sabally after Collier broke free. Ball out to Lynx

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2024, 2:29 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:29 pm EDT
 
Sabally called for a charge. Great play by Carleton Lynx ball with 1:33 left. 65-62 Liberty

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2024, 2:28 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:28 pm EDT
 
Kayla McBride forces her way inside and draws a foul. Lynx now in the bonus. McBride makes the first and the second. Liberty 65-62 with 1:51 left

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2024, 2:28 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:28 pm EDT
 
@WNBA
October 21, 2024, 2:27 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:27 pm EDT
