Liberty win WNBA Finals: New York breaks 28-year drought with first championship vs. Lynx in overtime

After six Finals trips and 28 seasons, the New York Liberty are WNBA champions. They finally got the job done on Sunday night with an 87-82 overtime win over the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling winner-take-all Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals. Jonquel Jones was named Finals MVP after finishing with a team-high 17 points in Game 5.

Early on, it was all Lynx. They jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first half behind stellar defense and brutal shooting from the Liberty. The Lynx were unable to pull away, however, and the Liberty made it a seven-point game at the half, then surged ahead after the break.

To little surprise, the Lynx refused to go away, though, and retook the lead with 1:04 left in regulation on a layup by Napheesa Collier. Down on the other end, Breanna Stewart got fouled and went to the line with a chance to tie the game, but missed both free throws. The Liberty then got the stop they needed on the other end, which gave them one more chance. Stewart got fouled again on a controversial call, and this time she made both with 5.2 seconds left to force overtime.

In the extra frame, Leonie Fiebich hit a 3-pointer on the first possession to put the Liberty in front, and they never trailed again. It wasn't pretty, but the Liberty held on behind their incredible defense, which forced five turnovers in overtime.