WNBA Finals score: Live updates of Game 3 as Liberty, Lynx battle for series lead in Minnesota
The series shifts to Minneapolis after two thrilling contests in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The 2024 WNBA Finals will continue Wednesday night with a pivotal Game 3 between the top-seeded New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. After the Liberty bounced back to take Game 2, the series is all square at 1-1 as the action shifts to Minneapolis. The winner of Game 3 will have a significant edge in this best-of-five matchup.
For much of this series, the Liberty have been in control. They've led nearly all of the 85 minutes, and spent significant portions of that time up by double digits. Those haven't been comfortable advantages, though, as the Lynx completed an 18-point comeback in Game 1, and nearly pulled off a 17-point comeback in Game 2.
Perhaps the biggest question for Wednesday night is if the Lynx can set the tone and get off to a good start, rather than having to play catchup. They've trailed by double figures at the end of the first quarter in each game, which isn't sustainable. Their home crowd inside Target Center should give them a real boost to open the game.
Here is the viewing information for Game 3:
- No. 2 Minnesota Lynx at No. 1 New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night bringing you all the updates below:
McBride is locked in
Kayla McBride is one of the best shooters in the league, but she's been a bit inconsistent during the playoffs. Tonight, she's on, and has already made three 3-pointers en route to a quick 13 points. When McBride is locked in and making shots the Lynx are a totally different team.
First quarter: Lynx 28 -- Liberty 18
The Lynx got off to a terrific start in Game 3 in front of their home crowd thanks to an excellent defensive effort. They forced eight turnovers, which they converted into 14 points, and have a double-digit lead for the first time in the series. Kayla McBride has 10 points to lead the way, while Bridget Carleton has added seven.
Lynx causing turnovers, off to a great start
The Lynx are finally the team setting the tone in the first quarter. They've been terrific defensively and have already forced three turnovers, which they've turned into seven points. Kayla McBride has hit a few 3-pointers, Courtney Williams got fouled on another one and the Lynx are up nine early.