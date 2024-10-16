WNBA Finals score: Live updates of Game 3 as Liberty, Lynx battle for series lead in Minnesota

The 2024 WNBA Finals will continue Wednesday night with a pivotal Game 3 between the top-seeded New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. After the Liberty bounced back to take Game 2, the series is all square at 1-1 as the action shifts to Minneapolis. The winner of Game 3 will have a significant edge in this best-of-five matchup.

For much of this series, the Liberty have been in control. They've led nearly all of the 85 minutes, and spent significant portions of that time up by double digits. Those haven't been comfortable advantages, though, as the Lynx completed an 18-point comeback in Game 1, and nearly pulled off a 17-point comeback in Game 2.

Perhaps the biggest question for Wednesday night is if the Lynx can set the tone and get off to a good start, rather than having to play catchup. They've trailed by double figures at the end of the first quarter in each game, which isn't sustainable. Their home crowd inside Target Center should give them a real boost to open the game.

Here is the viewing information for Game 3:

No. 2 Minnesota Lynx at No. 1 New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night bringing you all the updates below: