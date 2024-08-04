Miller had his best round of the fight in Round 5, finally putting some pressure on and getting in with power shots. Ruiz looked a bit bothered by them at the end of the round. Momentum may have shifted.
Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov fight results: Live boxing updates, highlights, scorecard, undercard
The former two-division undisputed champ is back in action in Los Angeles
WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov will put his belt on the line Saturday evening when he takes on one of boxing's pound-for-pound kings, Terence Crawford. The fight is Crawford's first at the weight and also his first time back in the ring since thrashing Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023 to become undisputed welterweight champion.
Madrimov is an accomplished amateur fighter who became world champion in his most recent outing, just the 11th of his professional career. He faces a much stiffer test than ever before in his career in Crawford, who not only was undisputed champ at welterweight, but also junior welterweight, as well as winning a world championship at lightweight.
Saturday has one of the deepest undercards, by boxing standards, of the year. Despite losing a great matchup between Tim Tszyu and Vergil Ortiz Jr., there's plenty of action that should draw interest before we reach the main event. Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz looks to defend his WBA junior welterweight title against Jose Valenzuela in the co-main event. Former unified heavyweight king Andy Ruiz returns from a two-year layoff to take on a man known more for his transgressions out of the ring in Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the pay-per-view broadcast at 6 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below.
Fight card, results
- Israil Madrimov (c) vs. Terence Crawford, WBA junior middleweight title
- Isaac Cruz (c) vs. Jose Valenzuela, WBA junior welterweight title
- Andy Ruiz vs. Jarrell Miller, heavyweights
- Martin Bakole def. Jared Anderson via fifth-round TKO
- David Morrell def. Radivoje Kalajdzic via unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 117-111)
- Andy Cruz def. Antonio Moran via seventh-round knockout
Crawford vs. Madrimov scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
|Crawford
|
|
|Madrimov
|
|
Miller isn't putting in much of an inspiring performance. Ruiz has been largely dominating the fight on a combination of hand speed and Miller's hesitance to fully engage through three rounds.
A slow opening round between Ruiz and Miller. Neither man really wanted to go first and both were seemingly looking to counter. Eventually, both men began putting steam on their punches and it was Ruiz who did the better work.
Andy Ruiz vs. Jarrell Miller is up next in another heavyweight fight. Ruiz, the former unified heavyweight champion, is fighting for the first time in two years. He's at one of the heaviest weights of his career. Meanwhile, Miller is nearly 30 pounds lighter than his most recent outing and at his lowest weight since 2018. Ruiz is a -300 favorite.
Bakole pours on the punches after the second knockdown and the referee jumped in to halt the fight. Anderson showed a ton of heart but he couldn't hurt Bakole and Bakole could hurt him.
Official result: Martin Bakole def. Jared Anderson via TKO, Round 5
ANDERSON GOES DOWN AGAIN IN ROUND FIVE! Another Bakole uppercut cracked him. AND HE GOES DOWN FOR A SECOND TIME IN THE ROUND! Anderson has gotten up twice but this is not going well!
Through three rounds, Anderson is doing everything he can but Bakole isn't going anywhere and he's throwing serious power in every shot. Anderson isn't lost or overwhelmed it's just that Bakole is not affected by his power shots and Anderson has shown Bakole can hurt him. Fascinating stuff and a very fun fight for the heavyweight division.
ANDERSON DOWN AT THE END OF ROUND 1! Anderson dominated the round from the jump, working to Bakole's body with a solid focus. Bakole only needed to land one punch to completely flip (and win) the first round. An uppercut got it started and a flurry after put Anderson down. He beat the count and the bell rang but Anderson is now in a very tricky situation just one round into the fight.
Jared Anderson vs. Martin Bakole is up next in a heavyweight fight. Anderson, who is considered the best recent prospect in American heavyweight history, is a small favorite at -190. This is a serious step up in competition for Anderson and a truly risky fight for the 17-0 fighter. A win would be huge for Anderson and an impressive win would be a major statement. Bakole is no stranger to ending hype, however, having previously defeated Tony Yoka, who was viewed as a legitimate top prospect at the time.
Official result: David Morrell def. Radivoje Kalajdzic via unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 117-111)
Scorecards were far wider than reality reflected but Morrell gets the win and a secondary championship with it. He should be in no rush to face the top fighters of the division, from Dmitry Bivol to Artur Beterbiev to David Benavidez.
Morrell may well be losing this fight going into the final round. He has completely fallen apart after dominating the opening rounds. This is a disaster of a performance in his move to light heavyweight.
Kaladjdzic had a bit of success in rounds 5, 6 and 7, pulling right back into the fight. Morrell cracked him with a big right hook in Round 8, to grab control back of the fight. This has gotten significantly tricker for Morrell after a good start but he seems to have gotten things settled down again.
Morrell is well in control through four rounds, just winning round after round as Kalajdzic looks thoroughly outclassed so far.
David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic is up next. Morrell is moving up from super middleweight to light heavyweight after realizing he was likely never getting a shot at Saul "Canelo" Alvarez despite being the WBA mandatory challenger. This is for the WBA world championship at light heavyweight -- this being boxing, that means this is for a secondary title as Dmitry Bivol is the WBA's "super champion."
Cruz landed a crushing right hand that immediately took away Moran's legs. Moran was held up by the ropes, causing the referee to issue a standing eight count. Moran stumbled around the ring before falling into the corner and forcing the fight to be stopped. Official result: Andy Cruz def. Antonio Moran via TKO, Round 7
