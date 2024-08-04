Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov fight results: Live boxing updates, highlights, scorecard, undercard

WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov will put his belt on the line Saturday evening when he takes on one of boxing's pound-for-pound kings, Terence Crawford. The fight is Crawford's first at the weight and also his first time back in the ring since thrashing Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023 to become undisputed welterweight champion.

Madrimov is an accomplished amateur fighter who became world champion in his most recent outing, just the 11th of his professional career. He faces a much stiffer test than ever before in his career in Crawford, who not only was undisputed champ at welterweight, but also junior welterweight, as well as winning a world championship at lightweight.

Saturday has one of the deepest undercards, by boxing standards, of the year. Despite losing a great matchup between Tim Tszyu and Vergil Ortiz Jr., there's plenty of action that should draw interest before we reach the main event. Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz looks to defend his WBA junior welterweight title against Jose Valenzuela in the co-main event. Former unified heavyweight king Andy Ruiz returns from a two-year layoff to take on a man known more for his transgressions out of the ring in Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the pay-per-view broadcast at 6 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below.

Fight card, results

Israil Madrimov (c) vs. Terence Crawford, WBA junior middleweight title

Isaac Cruz (c) vs. Jose Valenzuela, WBA junior welterweight title

Andy Ruiz vs. Jarrell Miller, heavyweights

Martin Bakole def. Jared Anderson



David Morrell def. Radivoje Kalajdzic via unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 117-111)

Andy Cruz def. Antonio Moran via seventh-round knockout

Crawford vs. Madrimov scorecard, live coverage