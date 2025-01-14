Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Toledo 9-6, Akron 10-5

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Akron Zips and the Toledo Rockets are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Zips will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Akron is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. Everything went their way against Eastern Michigan on Saturday as Akron made off with a 105-81 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Akron to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nate Johnson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of James Okonkwo, who scored 17 points plus five rebounds.

Toledo aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Friday extended their overall winning streak to three. They had just enough and edged Central Michigan out 69-67.

Javan Simmons was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. What's more, he also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Akron is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for Toledo, their victory bumped their record up to 9-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: Akron has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Akron's sizable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.

Akron came up short against Toledo when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 72-64. Will Akron have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Toledo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Akron.