Who's Playing
Toledo Rockets @ Akron Zips
Current Records: Toledo 9-6, Akron 10-5
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Akron Zips and the Toledo Rockets are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Zips will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Akron is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. Everything went their way against Eastern Michigan on Saturday as Akron made off with a 105-81 win.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Akron to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nate Johnson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of James Okonkwo, who scored 17 points plus five rebounds.
Toledo aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Friday extended their overall winning streak to three. They had just enough and edged Central Michigan out 69-67.
Javan Simmons was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. What's more, he also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.
Akron is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for Toledo, their victory bumped their record up to 9-6.
Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: Akron has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Akron's sizable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.
Akron came up short against Toledo when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 72-64. Will Akron have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Toledo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Akron.
- Feb 20, 2024 - Toledo 72 vs. Akron 64
- Feb 02, 2024 - Akron 77 vs. Toledo 70
- Feb 21, 2023 - Toledo 84 vs. Akron 63
- Feb 07, 2023 - Toledo 84 vs. Akron 74
- Mar 11, 2022 - Akron 70 vs. Toledo 62
- Jan 28, 2022 - Toledo 84 vs. Akron 76
- Feb 02, 2021 - Toledo 91 vs. Akron 76
- Jan 16, 2021 - Akron 95 vs. Toledo 94
- Jan 18, 2020 - Toledo 99 vs. Akron 89
- Feb 05, 2019 - Toledo 63 vs. Akron 52