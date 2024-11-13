The Albany Great Danes (1-1) and the Dartmouth Big Green (2-0) square off in a non-conference showdown to get the Wednesday college basketball schedule underway. The Big Green have won two games in a row. On Saturday, they defeated Sacred Heart 81-76. In their last outing, the Great Danes topped SUNY Oneonta 89-69, securing their first win of the season.

Tipoff from Leede Arena is at 5 p.m. ET. The Great Danes are 1-point favorites in the latest Albany vs. Dartmouth odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2024-25 season on a 155-110 betting roll (+2102) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Dartmouth vs. Albany:

UAlbany vs. Dartmouth spread: Albany -1

UAlbany vs. Dartmouth over/under: 149.5 points

UAlbany vs. Dartmouth money line: Albany -113, Dartmouth -107

ALBY: 16-16 ATS since beginning of last season

DART: 10-15-1 ATS since beginning of last season

Why Dartmouth can cover

Senior forward Cade Haskins has been the best player for the Big Green through two games. Haskins has a nice jumper from all three levels that allows him to space the floor. He leads the team in scoring (26) with four rebounds and shoots 57% from the field. Haskins is also shooting 56% from downtown. The Minnesota native has scored at least 20 points and made five-plus 3-pointers in both games this season.

Freshman guard Connor Amundsen can get downhill and create contact around the rim. The California native logs 12.5 points, three rebounds and four assists per game. In his last outing, Amundsen had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Why UAlbany can cover

Senior guard Byron Joshua brings plenty of energy onto the floor. He's a two-way playmaker due to his solid defensive instincts and ability to score all over the court. In 2024, Joshua averages 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and three assists. In the win over SUNY Oneonta, he had 16 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Senior guard Demarr Langford Jr. is an additional ball handler and scorer in the backcourt. Langford Jr. has the strength to finish through contact and has a nice touch in the lane. He averages 12 points, five rebounds and shoots 57% from the field this season. Langford Jr. finished with 18 points and four rebounds in his previous contest.

