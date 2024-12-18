Teams looking to get back into the win column meet when the Albany Great Danes battle the Sacred Heart Pioneers in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday morning. Albany is coming off a 77-70 loss to Drexel on Saturday, while Sacred Heart dropped an 83-73 decision at Quinnipiac on Dec. 8. The Great Danes (6-6), who placed eighth in the America East Conference at 5-11 and were 13-19 overall last year, have lost three games in a row. The Pioneers (4-6), who are in their first season in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, were third in the Northeast Conference at 10-6 and were 16-16 overall in 2023-24.

Tipoff from William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Conn., is set for 11 a.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 8-8, but Albany earned a 93-79 win in last year's meeting. Sacred Heart is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Albany vs. Sacred Heart odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any Sacred Heart vs. Albany picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Albany vs. Sacred Heart spread: Sacred Heart -3.5



Albany vs. Sacred Heart over/under: 154.5 points

Albany vs. Sacred Heart money line: Sacred Heart -149, Albany +123

ALB: The Great Danes have hit the game total over in 19 of their last 31 games (+6.90 units)

SH: The Pioneers have hit the money line in 11 of their last 14 home games (+6.40 units)

Why you should back Albany

The Great Danes have four players averaging double-digit scoring, led by guard Byron Joshua. The senior is in his first year with the program after four years at Alcorn State. In 10 starts, he is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 32.1 minutes. He has scored 10 or more points in eight of 10 games, including a 19-point, four-assist and two-rebound performance in an 87-73 win at Dartmouth on Nov. 13.

Junior guard Amar'e Marshall is coming off a 19-point performance in the loss to Drexel. He had 18 points, dished out five assists and grabbed three rebounds in a 102-85 loss at Syracuse on Dec. 10. In 10 starts, he is averaging 12.7 points, 2.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 rebounds in 28.6 minutes. He is among the Great Danes' top free-throw shooters, connecting on 84.4% of his foul shots.

Why you should back Sacred Heart

Junior forward Anquan Hill leads the Pioneers in scoring. In six games, including four starts, he is averaging 13.7 points, four rebounds and one block in 25.8 minutes of action. He is also connecting on 65.9% of his field goals, including a blistering 68.8% from 3-point range, and 76.5% from the free throw line. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last three games, and is coming off a 15-point and five-rebound performance in the loss at Quinnipiac.

Senior guard Amiri Stewart is one of three Sacred Heart players averaging 12 or more points. In 10 games, including seven starts, he is averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.2 steals in 25 minutes. He nearly had a double-double in the loss at Quinnipiac, scoring 18 points, grabbing eight rebounds and adding three assists. He had 20 points, two steals and two rebounds in a 73-65 win at Boston University on Dec. 1.

