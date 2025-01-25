Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ American Eagles

Current Records: Colgate 9-11, American 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

Colgate is 8-2 against American since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Bender Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Raiders come in on five and the Eagles on four.

Last Monday, Colgate earned an 87-80 win over Bucknell.

Colgate's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jalen Cox, who went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus four steals. What's more, Cox also posted a 70% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Jeff Woodward, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, American hadn't done well against Lehigh recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. American skirted by Lehigh 68-67 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Lincoln Ball with but a second left in the second quarter.

American got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Greg Jones out in front who scored 14 points.

Colgate pushed their record up to 9-11 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for American, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-9 record this season.

Going forward, Colgate is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Colgate couldn't quite finish off American in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 and fell 66-64. Can Colgate avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a slight 2-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 8 out of their last 10 games against American.