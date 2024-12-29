Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ American Eagles

Current Records: UMBC 7-7, American 6-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, American is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the UMBC Retrievers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bender Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Sunday, American came up short against Virginia and fell 63-58.

American's loss came about despite a quality game from Matt Mayock, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Mayock also posted a 80% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

American struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, UMBC fought the good fight in their overtime match against Marist on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Red Foxes by a score of 76-73. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Retrievers have suffered since February 10th.

American's loss was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-6. As for UMBC, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 7-7.

American came out on top in a nail-biter against UMBC in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, sneaking past 87-85. Does American have another victory up their sleeve, or will UMBC turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

American has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UMBC.