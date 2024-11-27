The 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis begins on Wednesday and the Arizona Wildcats will take on the Davidson Wildcats. Arizona is ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25 after a 2-2 start, while Davidson is unranked but perfect on the season at 4-0. Davidson is 3-0 against the spread, while Arizona is just 1-3 against the number.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. Arizona is a 15.5-point favorite in the latest Arizona vs. Davidson odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5. Before entering any Davidson vs. Arizona picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Arizona vs. Davidson and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Davidson vs. Arizona:

Arizona vs. Davidson spread: Arizona -15.5

Arizona vs. Davidson over/under: 152.5 points

Arizona vs. Davidson money line: Arizona -1695, Davidson +930

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona had been on a three-game streak of scoring at least 82 points, but Duke put an end to it on Friday. Arizona took a 69-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of Duke. It was the first time this season that the Wildcats let down their fans at home.

The losing side was boosted by Jaden Bradley, who had 18 points in addition to five steals. Caleb Love was limited to just eight points and is now 5-for-26 over his last two games but the third-team All-American from a season ago is certainly a candidate for a bounceback performance after averaging 18.0 points per game last season.

Why Davidson can cover

Meanwhile, Davidson simply couldn't be stopped as the Wildcats easily beat the VMI Keydets 93-66. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Davidson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Reed Bailey, who shot 9-for-14 from the floor en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds and six assists.

Another player making a difference was Bobby Durkin, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points plus four steals. Davidson covered comfortably as 19.5-point favorites after a pair of six-point wins over East Tennessee State and Bowling Green in its two previous contests.

