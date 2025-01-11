Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: UCF 11-3, Arizona 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Knights fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, UCF dodged a bullet and finished off Colorado 75-74.

Jordan Ivy-Curry was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 13 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds and three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Kansas on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Johnson, who scored 17 points in addition to five rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Arizona waltzed into their game on Tuesday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They were the clear victor by a 75-56 margin over the Mountaineers. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 19 points or more this season.

Arizona can attribute much of their success to KJ Lewis, who went 9 for 13 en route to 21 points plus two steals. Lewis' performance made up for a slower matchup against Cincinnati on Saturday. Another player making a difference was Jaden Bradley, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus five assists.

UCF has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season. As for Arizona, their win bumped their record up to 9-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UCF has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Arizona is a big 16-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.