The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-12) will play their first conference home game of the season when they host the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-13) on Monday night. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is coming off a pair of road losses to SWAC opponents, including a 93-91 loss at Alabama State last Monday. Prairie View A&M has won two of its last three games, notching a 74-65 win at Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. These teams split their season series last year, with the home team winning on both occasions.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Monday at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff. Prairie View A&M is favored by 6 points in the latest Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View A&M odds, while the over/under is 166.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on an 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Prairie View-Arkansas Pine Bluff. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View spread: Prairie View A&M -6

Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View over/under: 166.5 points

Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View money line: Prairie View A&M: -242, Arkansas-Pine Bluff: +194

Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View A&M picks: See picks here

Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View A&M streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Arkansas-Pine Bluff can cover

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be happy to return home following a two-game road trip to open conference play. The Golden Lions have not played a home game against a Division I opponent since Dec. 7, when they notched an 84-78 win against Central Arkansas as 5-point underdogs. Quentin Bolton Jr. scored 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting, including a 6 of 9 mark from 3-point range.

The Golden Lions are coming off another strong showing, easily covering the spread as 14-point road underdogs in their 93-91 loss to Alabama State last Monday. Doctor Bradley, who was playing in just his second game of the season, scored a career-high 35 points. He had 30 points in his first game, so he has provided a tremendous spark. See which team to pick here.

Why Prairie View A&M can cover

Prairie View A&M lost 12 consecutive games after beating a non-Division I opponent in its season opener, but it has started playing its best basketball of the campaign. The Panthers snapped their skid with a 73-55 win over Grambling State on Jan. 4, as Tanahj Pettway scored 23 points to help his team cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites. They followed that performance with an 84-80 loss to Southern last Monday in a game that resulted in a push.

The Panthers got back on track with a 74-65 road win against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, powered by 22 points from Pettway. He also had seven rebounds, while Marcel Bryant added 18 points and seven boards. Prairie View A&M has won 11 of its last 13 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View A&M picks

The model has simulated Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View A&M, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 189-130 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.