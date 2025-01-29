Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Colgate 9-12, Army 11-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

Colgate is 10-0 against Army since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Colgate is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering American just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell to the Eagles 81-77.

Colgate's loss came about despite a quality game from Jeff Woodward, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Woodward a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven). Chandler Baker was another key player, earning 13 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Army's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 66-53 to Navy. The game marked the Black Knights' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Colgate's defeat dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Army, their loss dropped their record down to 11-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: Colgate has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Colgate is a 4.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colgate has won all of the games they've played against Army in the last 4 years.