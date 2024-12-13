The George Washington Revolutionaries will look to continue their winning ways when they battle the Army Black Knights in a key non-conference matchup on Friday night. George Washington is coming off a 78-70 win at Old Dominion last Saturday, while Army was beaten 103-84 by Cornell on Sunday. The Black Knights (5-4), who tied for eighth place in the Patriot League at 6-12 and were 10-22 overall in 2023-24, are 5-13 on the road over the past two years. The Revolutionaries (8-2), who were 15th in the Atlantic 10 at 4-14 and were 15-17 overall a year ago, are 5-0 at home this season.

Tip-off from Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Revolutionaries are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Army vs. George Washington odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 149. Before making any George Washington vs. Army picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for George Washington vs. Army:

Army vs. George Washington spread: George Washington -11.5



Army vs. George Washington over/under: 149 points

Army vs. George Washington money line: George Washington -714, Army +504

ARMY: The Black Knights have hit the Over in 17 of their last 28 games (+4.80 units)

GW: The Revolutionaries have won 11 of their last 17 home games (+3.60 units on ML)

Why you should back George Washington

Sophomore forward Darren Buchanan Jr. is one of four Revolutionaries averaging 10 or more points. In 10 starts, he is averaging 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.9 minutes. He has registered five double-doubles on the season, including a 20-point and 11-assist effort in an 85-80 win over North Carolina A&T on Nov. 12. He scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds and four assists in a 72-64 win over Illinois State in the fifth-place game at the Paradise Jam on Nov. 25.

Also powering George Washington is sixth-year senior Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who is in his first year with the program after two years at Pittsburgh, two at Albany and one at Delaware. In 10 starts, he is averaging 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 27.3 minutes. He is coming off a 16-point, two-rebound effort in the win at Old Dominion. He also scored 16 points and added two boards in the win over Illinois State.

Why you should back Army

The Black Knights are led by senior guard Jalen Rucker. In nine starts, he is averaging 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32.1 minutes. He is connecting on 42.9% of his field goals, including 39.7% from 3-point range, and 74.3% of his free throws. He registered a double-double in a 103-100 triple-overtime win at Le Moyne on Dec. 3. In that game, he poured in 34 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out five assists and added six steals in 49 minutes.

Sophomore forward Josh Scovens is one of four Black Knights averaging 11 or more points per game. In nine starts, he is averaging 17.7 points, five rebounds, two assists and 1.1 blocks in 31.6 minutes. He registered a double-double in the win over Le Moyne with 24 points and 10 rebounds. He is coming off a 17-point, three-rebound and two-assist performance in the loss to Cornell.

How to make Army vs. George Washington picks

