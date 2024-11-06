Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Vermont 1-0, Auburn 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers will kick their season off against the Vermont Catamounts on Wednesday. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET at Neville Arena.

While Catamounts fans will have to keep waiting for their squad to come home, they shouldn't be too worried about the road trip considering the result of Monday's season opener. They came out on top against UAB by a score of 67-62 on Monday.

Vermont pushed their record up to 1-0 with the win, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Auburn, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they had a stellar season and finished 24-7.