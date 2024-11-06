Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Vermont 1-0, Auburn 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers will kick their season off against the Vermont Catamounts on Wednesday. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET at Neville Arena.

While Catamounts fans will have to keep waiting for their squad to come home, they shouldn't be too worried about the road trip considering the result of Monday's season opener. They came out on top against UAB by a score of 67-62 on Monday.

Vermont pushed their record up to 1-0 with the win, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Auburn, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they had a stellar season and finished 24-7.