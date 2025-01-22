Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Kansas State 7-10, Baylor 11-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Baylor Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Foster Pavilion. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.8 points per game this season.

Baylor is headed into Wednesday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They fell just short of TCU by a score of 74-71 on Sunday. The Bears were up 31-19 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was VJ Edgecombe, who posted 18 points in addition to three steals. Norchad Omier was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Kansas State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 84-74 to Kansas.

Kansas State's loss came about despite a quality game from Coleman Hawkins, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten assists. The dominant performance gave Hawkins a new career-high in assists.

Baylor's defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-6. As for Kansas State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-10.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Baylor has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Kansas State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4. Given Baylor's sizable advantage in that area, Kansas State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Baylor is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 6-10 ATS record.

Odds

Baylor is a big 12-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

Baylor has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.