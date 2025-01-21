Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Bradley 16-3, Belmont 14-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Belmont is on a three-game streak of home wins, while Bradley is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Curb Event Center. The Bruins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.

Belmont's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Evansville on Saturday. Belmont sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 85-82 win over Evansville. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Bruins have posted since December 7, 2024.

Belmont's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Carter Whitt, who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Brigham Rogers, who went 7 for 8 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bradley beat Murray State 74-61 on Saturday.

Bradley's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Corey Thomas, who went 5 for 6 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds. Duke Deen was another key player, scoring 18 points along with five assists and two steals.

Even though they won, Bradley struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Belmont is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for Bradley, their victory bumped their record up to 16-3.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Belmont has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 47.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've made 49.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Belmont is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Belmont is playing as the underdogs at home, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Bradley is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Belmont has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Bradley.