Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Rhode Island 9-0, Brown 6-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams are taking a road trip to face off against the Brown Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with the Rams sitting on nine straight victories and the Bears on five.

Rhode Island's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against Providence by a score of 69-63 on Saturday. The 69-point effort marked the Rams' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Rhode Island got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was David Fuchs out in front who scored nine points plus seven rebounds and three steals. Fuchs is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Sebastian Thomas was another key player, posting 19 points plus two steals.

Brown's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They dodged a bullet on Friday and finished off Bryant 76-75.

Rhode Island pushed their record up to 9-0 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home. As for Brown, their win bumped their record up to 6-3.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Rhode Island just can't miss this season, having nailed 49.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Rhode Island is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

Rhode Island is a 4.5-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rams slightly, as the game opened with the Rams as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Brown.