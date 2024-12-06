Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Brown 5-3, Bryant 5-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After seven games on the road, Bryant is heading back home. They will welcome the Brown Bears at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Chace Athletic Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Monday, Bryant was able to grind out a solid victory over Drexel, taking the game 78-73.

Bryant relied on the efforts of Rafael Pinzon, who went 11 for 17 en route to 31 points plus two steals, and Earl Timberlake, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, Timberlake also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Less helpful for Bryant was Connor Withers' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Brown waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They walked away with a 60-53 win over the Catamounts. The 60-point effort marked the Bears' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Bryant's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-4. As for Brown, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Bryant came out on top in a nail-biter against Brown in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, sneaking past 69-66. Will Bryant repeat their success, or does Brown have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Brown has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Bryant.