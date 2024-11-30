Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Siena 3-4, Bucknell 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza -- Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza -- Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison will face off against the Siena Saints at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Bison are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

The experts figured Bucknell would be stumbling into the match after a tough loss to Maryland, and, well: they nailed that call. Bucknell wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 91-67 walloping at the hands of Maryland on Wednesday. The Bison were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-28.

Ruot Bijiek put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four).

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 75-64 to Jacksonville.

This is the second loss in a row for Bucknell and nudges their season record down to 4-4. As for Siena, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Bucknell was able to grind out a solid victory over Siena in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, winning 65-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bucknell since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Siena has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Bucknell.