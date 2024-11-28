Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Ole Miss 5-0, BYU 5-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

BYU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 5:30 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

BYU is headed into the contest following a big win against Miss Valley State on Saturday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. BYU blew past Miss Valley State, posting an 87-43 victory. The Cougars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 24 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead BYU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Fousseyni Traore, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Egor Demin, who earned eight points along with six assists and six rebounds.

BYU was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 21 assists in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.3 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Thursday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Golden Eagles 100-68. The Rebels' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Sean Pedulla was the offensive standout of the game as he went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and five steals. Another player making a difference was Matthew Murrell, who earned 19 points along with three steals.

BYU pushed their record up to 5-0 with the win, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Ole Miss, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 5-0.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: BYU has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.