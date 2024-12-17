Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: Denver 6-7, Cal Poly 5-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.35

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs will take on the Denver Pioneers in a holiday battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. The Mustangs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.2 points per game this season.

Cal Poly fought the good fight in their overtime match against San Jose State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 107-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Saturday (91), the Mustangs still had to take the loss.

Cal Poly's loss came about despite a quality game from Owen Koonce, who went 10 for 17 en route to 32 points plus eight rebounds and three steals. Luka Tarlac was another key player, going 6 for 7 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Denver unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a hard 74-59 fall against CS Fullerton.

Cal Poly is on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 5-7. As for Denver, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Cal Poly has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Denver, though, as they've been averaging only 31. Given Cal Poly's sizable advantage in that area, Denver will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Cal Poly is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Cal Poly is playing as the favorites at home, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Cal Poly is a big 10.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 9.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163 points.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.