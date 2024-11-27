Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: ETSU 4-2, Charlotte 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the ETSU Buccaneers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dale F. Halton Arena.

ETSU is facing Charlotte at the wrong time: Charlotte suffered their first home loss of the season on Saturday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell just short of the Sharks by a score of 79-76. The close match was extra heartbreaking for the 49ers, who almost overcame a 24 point deficit.

Despite their loss, Charlotte saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nik Graves, who earned 20 points in addition to seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Graves' performance made up for a slower matchup against Gardner-Webb on Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Giancarlo Rosado, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Even though they lost, Charlotte smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, ETSU strolled past Queens with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 82-67. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Buccaneers.

Charlotte's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-2. As for ETSU, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2.