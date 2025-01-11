Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: VMI 6-10, Chattanooga 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Chattanooga is 8-2 against VMI since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at McKenzie Arena. The Mocs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Chattanooga would be headed in after a victory, but UNCG made sure that didn't happen. Chattanooga lost 78-75 to UNCG on a last-minute jump shot From Ronald Polite III. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Mocs have suffered since December 22, 2023.

The losing side was boosted by Bash Wieland, who went 9 for 14 en route to 22 points plus five rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They took an 81-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Samford.

Despite the defeat, VMI had strong showings from Augustinas Kiudulas, who went 10 for 13 en route to 26 points plus five rebounds, and Rickey Bradley Jr., who went 9 for 15 en route to 26 points. TJ Johnson, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

Chattanooga has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-7 record this season. As for VMI, their loss dropped their record down to 6-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Chattanooga has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Chattanooga didn't have too much breathing room in their game against VMI when the teams last played back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with an 88-84 win. Does Chattanooga have another victory up their sleeve, or will VMI turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.