Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Howard 3-5, Cincinnati 6-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Cincinnati. They will look to defend their home court on Sunday against the Howard Bison at 2:00 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Cincinnati is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Villanova just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 68-60 to the Wildcats. The match marked the Bearcats' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Cincinnati's loss came about despite a quality game from Jizzle James, who had 19 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Howard entered their contest against Mt St Mary's last Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Howard took a 79-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of Mt St Mary's. The Bison's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

Having lost for the first time this season, Cincinnati fell to 6-1. As for Howard, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-5.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Cincinnati hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Howard, though, as they've been averaging 15.4. Given Cincinnati's sizable advantage in that area, Howard will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cincinnati beat Howard 86-81 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. Does Cincinnati have another victory up their sleeve, or will Howard turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.