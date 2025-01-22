Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Detroit 6-14, Clev. State 14-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Clev. State Vikings and the Detroit Titans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center. The Titans are crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Vikings will bounce in with ten consecutive wins.

On Sunday, Clev. State was able to grind out a solid win over IUI, taking the game 73-62.

Clev. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.6 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last ten matches they've averaged 18.7.

Meanwhile, Detroit couldn't handle Oakland on Saturday and fell 65-59.

Clev. State has been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-14.

Clev. State beat Detroit 77-65 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Does Clev. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Detroit turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.