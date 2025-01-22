Who's Playing
Detroit Titans @ Clev. State Vikings
Current Records: Detroit 6-14, Clev. State 14-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Clev. State Vikings and the Detroit Titans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center. The Titans are crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Vikings will bounce in with ten consecutive wins.
On Sunday, Clev. State was able to grind out a solid win over IUI, taking the game 73-62.
Clev. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.6 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last ten matches they've averaged 18.7.
Meanwhile, Detroit couldn't handle Oakland on Saturday and fell 65-59.
Clev. State has been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-14.
Clev. State beat Detroit 77-65 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Does Clev. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Detroit turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Clev. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Feb 01, 2024 - Clev. State 77 vs. Detroit 65
- Dec 02, 2023 - Clev. State 69 vs. Detroit 58
- Feb 02, 2023 - Detroit 85 vs. Clev. State 67
- Dec 03, 2022 - Clev. State 92 vs. Detroit 77
- Feb 24, 2022 - Detroit 74 vs. Clev. State 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Clev. State 72 vs. Detroit 70
- Feb 13, 2021 - Clev. State 71 vs. Detroit 64
- Feb 12, 2021 - Detroit 89 vs. Clev. State 83
- Feb 15, 2020 - Clev. State 67 vs. Detroit 66
- Jan 09, 2020 - Clev. State 64 vs. Detroit 59