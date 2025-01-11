Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Boston U. 8-8, Colgate 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Boston U. is 1-9 against Colgate since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. The Terriers are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Boston U. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 126.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against American by a score of 60-54 on Wednesday. The score was all tied up 30-30 at the break, but the Terriers were the better team in the second half.

Among those leading the charge was Michael McNair, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points. Another player making a difference was Kyrone Alexander, who had 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Colgate, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They walked away with a 67-62 victory over Lehigh on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colgate to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jeff Woodward, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Woodward a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five). Brady Cummins was another key player, earning 13 points.

Boston U.'s win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-8. As for Colgate, their victory bumped their record up to 5-11.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Boston U. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Colgate, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Boston U.'s sizable advantage in that area, Colgate will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boston U. came up short against Colgate when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 74-64. Can Boston U. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 125.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..