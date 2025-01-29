Two of the top contenders in the Patriot League clash when the Colgate Raiders battle the Army Black Knights on Wednesday. Colgate is coming off an 81-77 loss to American on Saturday, while Army dropped a 66-53 decision to Navy on Sunday. The Raiders (9-12, 6-2 Patriot), who are tied for first in the conference with American, are 3-8 on the road this season. The Black Knights (11-9, 5-3 Patriot), who are third in the league, are 8-3 on their home court in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Gillis Field House in West Point, N.Y., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Colgate has won the last 10 meetings, including a 71-59 win on Jan. 2. Colgate is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Colgate vs. Army odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Colgate vs. Army picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 season on a 202-142 betting roll (+2468) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Colgate vs. Army. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Army vs. Colgate:

Colgate vs. Army spread: Colgate -4.5



Colgate vs. Army over/under: 142.5 points

Colgate vs. Army money line: Colgate -187, Army +155

COL: The Raiders have hit the team total over in 21 of their last 34 games (+5.95 units)

ARMY: The Black Knights have hit the game total over in 17 of their last 29 games (+3.75 units)



Colgate vs. Army picks: See picks at SportsLine



Colgate vs. Army streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Colgate

Senior forward Jeff Woodward has been dominant. Despite missing time due to injury, he has played in 13 games, all starts, and is averaging 14.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and one block in 26.8 minutes. He is coming off a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds in the loss to American. In an 87-80 win over Bucknell on Jan. 20, he scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Senior guard Nicolas Louis-Jacques is one of three Raiders averaging double-digit scoring. In 21 starts, he is averaging 12 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.3 minutes. He has scored in double figures in four of the past five games, including a 21-point, two-assist and two-rebound performance in a 90-67 win over Lafayette on Jan. 18. He scored 27 points in a 79-73 loss to Iona on Dec. 22. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Army

Senior guard Jalen Rucker is one of four Black Knights who are averaging double-figure scoring. In 19 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.3 minutes. He has scored 20 or more points in seven games, including a season-high 34 points and 13 rebounds in a 103-100 triple-overtime win over Le Moyne on Dec. 3. He scored 29 points and added four rebounds in a 70-68 win at Lafayette on Jan. 15.

Sophomore Josh Scovens has been red hot, scoring in double digits over the past five games. In a 76-71 win over Holy Cross on Jan. 22, he scored 25 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists. He scored 22 points and added four rebounds and three blocks in a 74-69 win at Lehigh on Jan. 11. In 20 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 32.2 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Army vs. Colgate picks

SportsLine's model is going over on the total, projecting 144 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colgate vs. Army and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,400 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.