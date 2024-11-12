Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Denver 1-1, Colo. State 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Colo. State Rams will face off against the Denver Pioneers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moby Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Friday, Colo. State needed a bit of extra time to put away Tennessee State. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 87-79. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Rams.

Nique Clifford and Jalen Lake were among the main playmakers for Colo. State as the former shot 4-for-6 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 13 rebounds and the latter posted 22 points. The dominant performance also gave Clifford a new career-high in threes (four).

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Denver, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Monday. They took down Western Colorado 97-80 on Friday.

Colo. State's victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Denver, the win got them back to even at 1-1.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Colo. State, as the team is favored by a full 20.5 points. They finished last season with an even 15-15 record against the spread.

Colo. State beat Denver 90-80 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will Colo. State repeat their success, or does Denver have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 20.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won both of the games they've played against Denver in the last 5 years.