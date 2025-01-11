Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Cornell 8-5, Columbia 11-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Columbia is on a eight-game streak of home wins, while Cornell is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The Lions are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.8 points per game this season.

Columbia is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Rutgers just ended the team's three-game winning streak last Monday. They were dealt a punishing 91-64 loss at the hands of the Scarlet Knights. The matchup marked the Lions' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Columbia's defeat came about despite a quality game from Kenny Noland, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Noland a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (80%).

Columbia struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Cornell). They put a hurting on Penn State-Schuylkill to the tune of 123-71 on Sunday. The Big Red have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 19 points or more this season.

Columbia's loss dropped their record down to 11-2. As for Cornell, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Columbia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.8 points per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Columbia suffered a grim 98-76 defeat to Cornell in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Can Columbia avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cornell has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.