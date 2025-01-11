Halftime Report

Penn is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Penn leads 31-29 over Dartmouth.

If Penn keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-9 in no time. On the other hand, Dartmouth will have to make due with a 6-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Penn 4-9, Dartmouth 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Dartmouth is preparing for their first Ivy matchup of the season on Saturday. They will play host again on Saturday to welcome the Penn Quakers, where tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET at Leede Arena. The Big Green are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.7 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Dartmouth blew past Colby-Sawyer, posting a 108-55 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-36.

Dartmouth was working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Colby-Sawyer only posted five.

Meanwhile, Penn managed to keep up with Penn State until halftime two weeks ago, but things quickly went downhill from there. Penn suffered a grim 86-66 loss to Penn State. The over/under was set at 152.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Michael Zanoni put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus six rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Dartmouth's win bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Penn, they dropped their record down to 4-9 with the defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Dartmouth hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. It's a different story for Penn, though, as they've been averaging only 63.4. The only thing between Dartmouth and another offensive beatdown is Penn. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Going forward, Dartmouth is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Penn against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-9 ATS record can't hold a candle to Dartmouth's 7-4.

Odds

Dartmouth is a 3.5-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Green as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Penn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.