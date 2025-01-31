Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in March of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Denver and Kansas City will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Denver leads 10-8 over Kansas City.

If Denver keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-15 in no time. On the other hand, Kansas City will have to make due with a 10-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Kansas City 10-12, Denver 7-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.16

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Kansas City Roos and the Denver Pioneers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Roos are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Kansas City is headed into the game having just suffered their closest loss since November 23, 2024 on Saturday. They fell just short of St. Thomas by a score of 68-65.

Meanwhile, Denver finally caught a break after nine consecutive losses. They skirted past Oral Roberts 70-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Pioneers have posted since November 29, 2023.

Kansas City's defeat dropped their record down to 10-12. As for Denver, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-15.

Going forward, Kansas City is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Kansas City is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Kansas City and Denver were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in March of 2024, but Kansas City came up empty-handed after a 61-60 loss. Can Kansas City avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kansas City is a 5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roos as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Denver.